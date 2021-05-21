King Spawn launches with an all star creative team this August

Image Comics has revealed the creative team, release date, and synopsis for King Spawn #1, a new ongoing series that is part of the larger 'Spawn's Universe' line of titles being launched by Todd McFarlane.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

King Spawn #1 will pick up where Spawn's Universe #1 leaves off, bringing back an as-yet-unrevealed villain from Spawn's past. Clocking in at an oversized 56 pages, King Spawn #1 features interior art from Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara, and of course McFarlane himself.

"A historical NEW ongoing Spawn series begins! The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the Spawn Universe with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth," reads Image's description for King Spawn #1.

"A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists," it concludes. "Continuing the dramatic battles from Spawn's Universe #1, this is where it all begins!!!!! Don't miss out...the last time a new ongoing Spawn series launched was in 1992."

Image is of course referring to the launch of the original Spawn #1 back in May 1992, with the title still going strong as Spawn #321 approaches in August. Of course, that wide gulf of almost 30 years between new Spawn-related titles isn't counting the spin-off titles, limited series, and specials that Spawn has, well, spawned over the years.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from King Spawn #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics)

King Spawn #1 is due out August 11, featuring a cover from Puppeteer Lee, seen here, along with variant covers from Todd McFarlane himself, David Finch, and Sean Gordon Murphy.

Planning to read King Spawn #1 digitally? Here are the best digital comic readers available.