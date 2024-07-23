IGN owner reportedly closes Humble Games, publisher of wildly popular indie games like Coral Island, Unpacking, Signalis, and Forager

Humble Games, the publishing subsidiary of Humble Bundle, owned by IGN parent company Ziff Davis, has reportedly been gutted by a wave of layoffs and closed outright.

"The entirety of Humble Games was laid off this morning," senior QA staffer Emilee Kieffer said in a Twitter (X) statement cross-posted from LinkedIn.

"The game industry is volatile," Kieffer's post continues, "it's been inundated by people who only want exponential growth at the expense of making great games with great teams. Billionaires and CEOs are making record profits at the expense of the employees who actually create the products. But I believe we have the power to create studios that benefit us as game developers and not people that only see us as money printing machines."

A similar statement from Nicola Kwan of the Humble Games business development team, shared from LinkedIn by a separate Twitter user, suggests this extends beyond the publisher's QA team. "At 9am this morning, 36 employees of Humble Games were told that we were being let go and that the company is shutting down," Kwan wrote, in no uncertain terms.

Mere hours before these layoffs broke on social media, the Humble Games account was excitedly offering Steam keys for one of its games. None of the brand's accounts have issued a statement on the layoffs at the time of writing.

Well friends, me and the entirety of Humble Games was laid off this morningIf you need senior/lead QA at your game studio HI HELLO I DON'T HAVE A JOB ANYMOOOORE! pic.twitter.com/giAPAiTDsxJuly 23, 2024

Humble Bundle, the money-saving, charity-supporting game bundler and storefront appears to be unaffected by these specific layoffs. "Just so everyone knows, this is Humble Games, not Humble Bundle," Kieffer stressed in a follow-up post. Both brands are, however, owned by Ziff Davis, per the company's website . Ziff Davis also recently purchased the Gamer Network suite of websites, and swiftly laid off multiple writers at sites like GamesIndustry.biz and VG24/7.

Humble Games has backed and released dozens of games since its official, rebranded launch in May 2020, and was active as recently as this month with the delightful Metroidvania Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus – a standout even in a stacked month for the genre . Last month, Humble Games published the cartoonish action RPG Blud and cozy restaurant sim Rolling Hills. This followed a break in releases since December 2023.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may know Humble Games for critically acclaimed hits like farm sim darling Coral Island, the singular experience that is Unpacking, horror gem Signalis, or the impossible-to-put-down Forager. The publisher's roster also includes Pokemon-like MMO Temtem, delightful roguelike Wizard of Legend, and the sterling, genre-defying action game Unsighted.

The Humble Games website still lists seven games as upcoming despite this apparent closure: Billie Bust Up, Breeze in the Clouds, Lost Skies, and On Your Tail, as well as sequels to several beloved games in Monaco 2, Wizard of Legend 2, and Never Alone 2. The future of these games, in the works at their own separate developers, remains to be seen.

The 36 people reportedly affected by this Humble Games cut join thousands of games industry workers laid off this year, from industry behemoths like EA and Microsoft to smaller studios like Dauntless and Fae Farm developer Phoenix Labs .