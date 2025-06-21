Splitgate 2 studio lays off "small group" of developers, while its co-founders aren't taking salaries "as we lock in to deliver the next phase" of the troubled FPS

1047 Games, the developer behind free-to-play portal-hopping shooter Splitgate 2, announced that it's laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

"Today we parted ways with a small group of valued 1047 Games team members," is one way to put it, seen in the company's recent LinkedIn post. "We're still perfecting the Splitgate 2 gameplay experience in response to community feedback, and we are redirecting resources to build the best game for our players. We are sad to see our teammates go, and we are actively working to help them secure new opportunities."

Studio co-founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian have also apparently given up salaries for the time being, at least until "we lock in to deliver the next phase of the project." 1047 Games also assured folks it's "continuing to work hard to deliver more things we know you'll love. We are committed to building this game for the long haul."

The lay offs come at a particularly bumpy time in the studio's history. Earlier this month, the developer was embroiled in controversy after Proulx showed up on-stage at Summer Game Fest wearing a 'Make FPS Games Great Again Hat' - an obvious riff on those red MAGA hats worn by Donald Trump supporters - dampening the otherwise good buzz Splitgate 2 had generated up to that point.

In that very same week, Splitgate 2's expensive microtransactions came under fire. 1047 Games responded by slashing some of those prices in half and partially refunding anyone who had already bought them, though the game still has a 'Mixed' rating on Steam.

