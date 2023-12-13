Suicide Squad: Dream Team recruits Harley Quinn, Bizarro and Dreamer into a new version of Task Force X

One of the major plot threads that's been ticking away in the background of DC's superhero books for the last few months has been Amanda Waller's increasing ambition and growing plans to manipulate the metahumans of the DC universe.

It seems like these schemes will take a big leap forward in March with the launch of Suicide Squad: Dream Team, a new ongoing series centered around a new iteration of Task Force X, led by none other than Dreamer. The book is written by Nicole Maines, who recently contributed to the Titans: Beast World Tour - Metropolis #1 one-shot, and drawn by artists Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira.

"I'm really excited to be working with Eddy and Eber to bring Dreamer into this pivotal time in the DC Universe," said Maines of the series. "This is a very different space from what she's used to, and where we're used to seeing her; dealing with Amanda Waller and this new Suicide Squad is going to force her to decide what kind of hero she wants to be, and what she is willing to sacrifice to save the future."

We've got a selection of gorgeous character designs by Eddy Barrows in the gallery below, including stunning portraits of Amanda Waller and Harley Quinn.

The characters making up this new Suicide Squad are a fun mix of well known favorites and lesser-known characters. Harley Quinn is a given, but the inclusion of Bizarro is a fun twist, and they will be backed up by Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye.

You can check out the covers for #1 in the gallery below. The main cover by Barrows and Ferreira will also be available as a foil variant, and there are additional variant covers by Riccardo Federici, Sweeney Boo, and Gleb Melnikov.

The new comic comes hot on the heels of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, which launches on February 6. That book is a tie-in to Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game, and sees a different line-up of Task Force X forced to take on the inhabitants of Gotham's most notorious hospital/prison.

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 is published by DC on March 12, 2024.

