Peacemaker season 2 put on hold as Waller TV show announced instead at DC Studios

James Gunn has confirmed Viola Davis will be returning as Amanda Waller in another DC project.

Peacemaker season 2 has been put on hold with the characters from that show instead appearing in Waller, a new DC series. This will be a continuation of Peacemaker, which ended with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) revealing Waller's role in Task Force X.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), the series will be produced by Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver. Gunn called the show "the greatest ever". There's no release date yet but it's expected to land before Superman: Legacy in July 2025.

The head of the Suicide Squad will be back after her last appearance in Black Adam. In the Dwayne Johnson-led movie, she appeared in several key moments, including the film's post-credits scene. The character is no stranger to the DC universe either, having appeared in several other projects too.

Davis' character first appeared in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, before reprising her role in the 2021 reboot The Suicide Squad. She starred in the HBO Max series Peacemaker as well, albeit just on a video screen.

Waller is part of an all-new DC Studios slate from Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran called DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. If you need to catch up on the DCEU, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.