The official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League prequel comic teases carnage in the corridors of Arkham Asylum

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is drawing nearer, with a release date set for February 2, 2024. The official prequel comic from DC publishes a few days later and acts as an introduction to the game's Task Force X lineup.

Written by John Layman, with art by Jesús Hervás, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum sees a brutal death match take place within the spooky walls of Gotham's most infamous hospital/prison.

It's all part of Amanda Waller's scheme to put together a new version of Task Force X in order to take down the Justice League, which has been corrupted by Braniac. She could have sent out a recruitment email first, or something, but you do you, Waller.

Check out a five-page preview of the first issue in the gallery below, in which Batman pays a visit and King Shark is feeling peckish.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

As well as the comic - which is rated 17+, like the game - each print issue will also include a code redeemable for a bonus in-game digital item for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

DC's official synopsis for the first issue reads:

"Before the Suicide Squad kills your favorite heroes in the upcoming video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, join us for this thrilling prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum! Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure asylum Gotham has ever known. But when the cell doors open and the inmates are left in a free-for-all deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates of the asylum to serve her on Task Force X. Things are gonna get messy in this prequel to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!"

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 is published by DC on February 6, 2024.

Discover the history of Task Force X with our guide to the best Suicide Squad stories of all time.