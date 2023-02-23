Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass confirmed, but Rocksteady says it's cosmetics only

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will indeed have a battle pass, but developer Rocksteady says it won't offer any sort of gameplay advantage.

The supervillain RPG was a major player at today's PlayStation State of Play showcase , with Rocksteady showing off new extended gameplay and weaving in some story details. One of the most interesting tidbits came in right at the end, confirming and contextualizing a battle pass spotted in a leaked image last month.

"Rocksteady will continue its legacy of supporting the game after its launch," one speaker said in the gameplay showcase released today.

"We're gonna deliver a lot of new content to our players. We're gonna have new playable characters, new weapons, and new missions. For players who like to customize their looks, we'll offer a battle pass that only contains cosmetic items."

From the way it was presented, these characters, weapons, and missions will seemingly be part of free updates. The battle pass, however, is presumably paid – after all, it's for players who like to customize their looks – though it may also have a free reward track, as is industry standard.

The price and content of the battle pass remains to be seen, but its very existence may come as bad news to some fans. The increasingly live-service nature of the game was the main sticking point when this battle pass was first leaked, and after today's gameplay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is looking like more and more of a loot treadmill by the day.