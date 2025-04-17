New Marvel Rivals skin colors will cost extra on top of their initial price, and fans of the hero shooter aren't happy: "Too much for skins we already paid a premium on"

Marvel Rivals fans had the rug pulled on them after the game announced an exciting new color edit feature for skins, only to reveal hours later that you'll need to pay for the ability to use it.

Like any online shooter these days, Marvel Rivals is all about the skins. Even if some of them (here's looking at you, default Wolverine) are ugly as sin, it allows players to express themselves in a way through the game. Things are about to get more elaborate as the game is getting a new color edit feature, which was a super exciting reveal until it wasn't.

Last night, the Marvel Rivals Twitter account announced that starting today, players will be able to customize their Marvel Rivals skins with new colors (from pre-selected schemes). This immediately got the community excited about the possibilities, like full teams using the same color or potential other references like Red Hulk or Wolverine's classic orange and brown look. Even web browser Opera GX got in on it with a snide jab at Overwatch, saying, "that other game would've sold each recolor for $20."

Well, it turns out people spoke too soon, as the same account confirmed this morning that the color changes won't be free and will instead be available through a new in-game currency called "Unstable Molecules." The new currency is 1:1 with Lattice, and it costs 600 Unstable Molecules for the custom colors (you can currently get a 600 Lattice bundle for $5.98/£5.28). So it's not quite $20. but it's still going to cost you.

Understandably, fans weren't too happy about this extra info, especially since it was excluded from the initial announcement. The top reply to the follow-up tweet says. "I knew it woulda [sic] been too good to have it be free," while another user said, "600 is too much for skins we already paid a premium on." While other players have pointed out that recolors for skins in Fortnite are free (although these aren't custom colors and are usually only one or two other schemes).

When they're not mad about recolor prices, Marvel Rivals fans are busy being horny on main for Emma Frost, with players literally lining up to get chokeslammed by her.