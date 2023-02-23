Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets 18+ rating partly due to "coarse language", which is kind of a given

By Hope Bellingham
published

Expect more of the violence we're used to seeing from the Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been rated in Singapore, and it's rating reveals the kind of gruesome antics Task Force X will be getting into in the upcoming game.

As spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (opens in new tab) website, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been rated as M:18 (mature 18+) in Singapore, and it's down to a few key moments in the game. If you've watched either of the Suicide Squad movies you'll already know how unhinged the anti-heroes that make up Task Force X can be - so it should be no surprise that it's their actions have given the game this rating. 

If you're not good with gore, or just don't want anything spoiled about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we recommend not reading any further in this story.

According to the rating, the game is full of "coarse language" such as "mother**ker" and "f**k". This is probably the least of your worries though as the rating also reveals a tonne of violence in the game, some of which isn't for the faint of heart. 

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League apparently also has a lot of "dark humor" which goes hand in hand with the previously mentioned violence. This includes, but is not limited to, a joke about a character's finger being severed, corpses with missing limbs, and a character's heart being ripped out of their chest. 

If this hasn't put you off of the upcoming game, you should also know that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League also features characters getting impaled, decapitation, and a bunch of blood spurting out of said injuries. So you know, exactly the kind of thing you'd expect from a Suicide Squad game.

If you were hoping to see some of this in action, the good news is that we've got a PlayStation State of Play presentation later today (February 23, 2023) which is guaranteed to feature 15 minutes worth of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news. That's not all though, as in the same presentation we'll be getting five new PSVR 2 titles from PlayStation partners and a few third-party indie reveals. 

Just can't wait to experience this one yourself? Find out all about the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League prequel comic series

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  