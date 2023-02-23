Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets 18+ rating partly due to "coarse language", which is kind of a given

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been rated in Singapore, and it's rating reveals the kind of gruesome antics Task Force X will be getting into in the upcoming game.

As spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (opens in new tab) website, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been rated as M:18 (mature 18+) in Singapore, and it's down to a few key moments in the game. If you've watched either of the Suicide Squad movies you'll already know how unhinged the anti-heroes that make up Task Force X can be - so it should be no surprise that it's their actions have given the game this rating.

If you're not good with gore, or just don't want anything spoiled about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we recommend not reading any further in this story.

According to the rating, the game is full of "coarse language" such as "mother**ker" and "f**k". This is probably the least of your worries though as the rating also reveals a tonne of violence in the game, some of which isn't for the faint of heart.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League apparently also has a lot of "dark humor" which goes hand in hand with the previously mentioned violence. This includes, but is not limited to, a joke about a character's finger being severed, corpses with missing limbs, and a character's heart being ripped out of their chest.

If this hasn't put you off of the upcoming game, you should also know that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League also features characters getting impaled, decapitation, and a bunch of blood spurting out of said injuries. So you know, exactly the kind of thing you'd expect from a Suicide Squad game.

If you were hoping to see some of this in action, the good news is that we've got a PlayStation State of Play presentation later today (February 23, 2023) which is guaranteed to feature 15 minutes worth of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news. That's not all though, as in the same presentation we'll be getting five new PSVR 2 titles from PlayStation partners and a few third-party indie reveals.