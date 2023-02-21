PlayStation State of Play confirmed for February 23 with 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Sony has confirmed that the first State of Play for 2023 is due to land on February 23, with a big focus on PSVR2 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

According to the official announcement (opens in new tab), State of Play will feature "new looks at some anticipated games" from third-party and indie studios, and a "first glimpse" at five games for PSVR 2 launching later in the year. The big focus for this show will be "15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates" for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A brief clip of the game featuring the Flash accompanied today's announcement.

Sony's not teasing anything regarding first-party announcements on traditional, non-VR games, so you might want to keep your expectations in check on that point.

State of Play broadcasts at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT on the official PlayStation Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) channels.

PlayStation's Japanese announcement says the show will last around 45 minutes and feature "16 new titles across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2," as Gematsu (opens in new tab) translates. It's possible that the content could differ between the Japanese broadcast and the versions seen in the rest of the world, however.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next game from Rocksteady Studios, the celebrated developed behind most of the Batman: Arkham series. The game's due to launch on May 26 and we still haven't seen much of it beyond trailers focused heavily on in-game cinematics.

If you're looking for more on upcoming PSVR 2 games, you can follow that link for all the games that have been confirmed so far.