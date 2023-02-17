Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a prequel comic series

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a limited prequel comic series that will tell the story of Task Force X ahead of the game's events.

Releasing just a few days after the game on May 30, 2023, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will be a five-issue limited series that precedes the soon-to-be-released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game.

In the comic series, we'll follow Amanda Waller as she takes control of Arkham Asylum and forms Task Force X with the of inmates we'll get to play as in the upcoming game, including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot.

The crossovers don't end there either as each print issue of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will feature a digital code for a free in-game cosmetic item - this means five new in-game items if you collect all five issues of the comic. This will also apply to both annual and Ultra paying subscribers of the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription platform, who will also receive the codes with each issue.

In case you haven't been keeping up, after being delayed from its original 2022 release date , Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on May 26, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. It's currently in development with Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady Studios - who you may remember as the developer of the Arkham Asylum game series.

The last we saw of the game was during The Game Awards 2022, where we got a new trailer that showed future players more of the anti-heroes as well as featured an appearance from Batman . Speaking of the caped crusader, in the upcoming game Batman will be voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - who previously played the superhero in Rocksteady's Arkham games.