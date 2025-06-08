The game that Invincible's creator said made him "the most excited I've been about anything" in the franchise just got announced at Xbox Game Showcase

Invincible fans just got treated to the official announcement of Skybound's long-promised triple-A game that surpassed its crowdfunding goal: Invincible VS. Notably, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman had referred to the game as "the most excited I've been about anything involving Invincible," a few months ago, which turned quite a few heads.

Now, players get to see what all the hype is about with the world premiere trailer at Xbox Games Showcase, displaying a 3v3 tag-team fighting game that allows fans to play as their favorite heroes fight allies or enemies. Invincible VS will not only provide ranked and casual modes for the online multiplayer fighting, but also a single player story campaign.

The title also appears to offer some multiverse aspects, as we see an alternate version of Nolan Grayson in the trailer, fighting against Mark alongside Viltrumites. If the Invincible multiverse is being taken into account, players can expect endless match-up potential.

As per Skybound's press release, Invincible VS will be a "brutal, tournament-quality, 3v3 tag fighting game that lets players become a superhero in the bloodiest fight in the universe." While Skybound has developed and published many games – including another title adapted from Kirkman's world, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, this will be their first major game developed by Skybound's in-house gaming studio.

This gory title asks players to wait just a bit for its release, with it slated for 2026, the same year season 4 of the Invincible TV adaptation is set to release. Invincible VS will also be a console-exclusive title, and feature Xbox Play Anywhere capabilities.

