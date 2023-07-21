Kraven bites off more than he can chew in an art preview of Marvel Unleashed #1

Marvel Unleashed looks like a really fun new comic that, as well as bringing together numerous animal heroes for an exciting adventure, will introduce us to a brand new character in D-Dog.

The four-issue limited series is written by Kyle Starks and drawn by Jesús Hervás. In the series, Kraven abducts Lockjaw, but he hasn't counted on the Inhuman's friends coming to the rescue. That includes a whole host of familiar animals from different parts of Marvel continuity.

We've got an exclusive preview of Hervás' art for the series, including several pages of D-Dog in action, which you can find in the gallery below.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"KRAVEN UNLEASHES THE BEASTS! When Kraven abducts Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it's up to Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally D-Dog to save the day. But there's more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe?"

In case you're unfamiliar with these characters, some of whom are members of the Pet Avengers, Throg is Simon Walterson, a human who was transformed into a frog and now has the powers of the God of Thunder. Redwing is a falcon belonging to Sam Wilson. Chewie is a Flerken. Lucky the Pizza Dog was Clint Barton's pet, but now lives with Kate Bishop. And Bats is the ghost of a Basset Hound. Comics!

Marvel Unleashed #1 is published by Marvel on August 23.

