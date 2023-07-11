Lockjaw, Throg, Pizza Dog, and more take the spotlight in Marvel super pet variant covers

Marvel Unleashed #1 lands in August featuring a whole new team of superhero pets. And to celebrate, Marvel Comics has unveiled a series of variant covers by its current class of Stormbreakers breakout artists featuring the super pets of the Marvel Universe.

Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and CF Villa, the current Stormbreakers, have each created a cover for eight different Marvel Comics August releases.

In Marvel Unleashed, created by writer Kyle Starks and artist Jesús Hervás, animal heroes Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and a brand new hero named D-Dog team up to take on Kraven the Hunter.

Those same super animals will grace the Stormbreakers variant covers, each teaming up with human superheroes. Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of which artist created them and which issue they'll appear on, organized by date:

August 2

Doctor Strange #6 by Nic Klein

X-Men #25 by C.F. Villa

August 9

Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2 By Lucas Werneck

August 23

Amazing Spider-Man #32 by Jan Bazaldua

Black Panther #3 by Chris Allen

Invincible Iron Man #9 by Martín Cóccolo

Venom #24 by Elena Casagrande

August 30

Incredible Hulk #3 By Federico Vicentini

D-Dog is a new character introduced for Marvel Unleashed who appears to be a German Shepherd with the shredded mask of D-Man, a former Avenger and longtime ally of Captain America.

Marvel Unleashed #1 itself goes on sale August 23.

Meet all the cuddliest, cutest, and most corageous superhero animals of all time.