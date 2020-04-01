10 Best superhero teams of all time

While individual superheroes often take centre stage in both comics and on the big screen, we're taking a look at the best superhero teams of all time. Both Marvel and DC have multiple offerings on this front, whether it's one of the original teams like the Justice Society of America, or everyone's new favourite, The Avengers. Superheroes are even more effective when working together, so here are our top 10 (technically 11) best superhero teams of all time.

10. Gen 13/X-Force (Tie)

We thought long and hard about including a defunct superteam book on a countdown of the top 10, but is there another team book that epitomized an entire era better than the original Jim Lee/J. Scott Campbell Wildstorm series Gen 13?

Well, maybe Rob Liefeld's X-Force, so that's why they're tied for 10th place in our list.

While X-Force is/was of course a Marvel series, it helped usher in the Image Comics era by launching Liefeld into superstardom – along with his Marvel peers like Jim Lee and Marc Silvestri – and helped establish the Image house style. The title's influence lives on today, with the X-Force name undergoing several recent revivals before its current hiatus.

If X-Force helped established the Image era, Gen 13 serves as one of its most recognizable historical markers. An even closer of a play off the '90s X-Men (the Image breeding ground) than any of its Image contemporaries (Cyberforce, Youngblood, WildC.A.T.S.) the series featured a young, outcast super-powered team of the grunge era (including a character actually named "Grunge"), with a heavy leaning towards racy “good girl” art, metric tons of variant and promotional covers (13 in total for the first issue) and of course, as the series went on, the requisite shipping irregularities.

It even launched its young artist in superstardom and onto his own creator-owned work (Danger Girl) in a fitting bit of history repeating itself.

9. League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Much like how the Justice League gathered the most popular superheroes in the DC Universe, the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen took the, ahem, 'novel' approach of uniting some of the greatest fictional characters of the Victorian era into a superhero team of sorts.

From the unique mind of legendary writer Alan Moore and artist Kevin O'Neill, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen stars Allan Quatermain from King Solomon's Mines, Mina Harker from Dracula, Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the Invisible Man, brought together by the grandfather of James Bond. The unconventional concept caught on, and even inspired a "better if we don't mention it" 2003 film.

8. Justice Society of America

The Justice Society of America are the originals. They're the first team of superheroes to gather on the comic book page in history, pre-dating even the much more famous Justice League of America.

The team debuted in 1940, dubbed the "Golden Age" of comic books, and included characters like the early versions of Green Lantern, the Flash, the Atom and the Sandman. Following the team's original run, it was two notable revivals that really cemented the Justice Society's place in history - first in 1961's The Flash #123, which established DC's Earth-2, and then in 1999, when a relaunched series reunited some of the original characters and introduced new blood to the roster.

The JSA is about to return to the core DC Universe after several years of absence.

7. Legion of Super-Heroes

Many people won't realize this, but the Legion of Super-Heroes actually existed before most of the other groups on this list. What most people do know, however, is that there have been many conflicting continuities for the team, making this group of teen heroes from the future one of the most confusing and complicated groups of characters ever in comic books.

Originally from the 30th (now 31st) century, the Legion of Super-Heroes was inspired by tales of Earth's heroes from the 20th and 21st Centuries, particularly Superman. What was originally a one-off guest star spot in Adventure Comics in 1958 turned into frequent guest spots, and several ongoing series of their own over the next 50 odd years.

Though the Legion's "New 52" ongoing series was cancelled, members of the team have occasionally appeared in other titles. While "Rebirth" didn't initially include a Legion of Super-Heroes title, DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns said they will be back eventually.

The Legion is a bastion of hope, they're a sign that super-heroic ideals can survive for millennia, and they allow us to peek far into the future. And of course, who wouldn't want one of those awesomely helpful Legion flight rings for themselves?

6. Watchmen (Minutemen)

Yes, yes, in the time of Watchmen, these people weren't a team anymore, but the characters in arguably the most revered comic book story ever were once a team called the Minutemen, and are definitely an ensemble cast.

This is not your classic superhero squadron. These individuals are as dysfunctional as they come. We have rapists, murderers, egomaniacal madmen, borderline schizophrenics, and a mad scientist. These aren't people to look up to, these aren't people to idolize, and they might not even be people that can really leave the world a better place than it was when they got there.

And that's what people love about their story. It's a group of actual people with actual problems doing extraordinary things. They also helped to usher in the idea that you could tell superhero stories primarily for adults, which are how most superhero comics are written today. The book's popularity inspired a 2009 film and a highly controversial series of prequel miniseries, Before Watchmen.

The Watchmen characters are back in action again as part of Doomsday Clock this time interacting directly with the mainstream DCU.

5. Teen Titans

Comic books have a long tradition of the teen superhero, dating back to the introduction of Batman's famous sidekick Robin in 1940.

So it made sense when the most famous teen superhero team of all, the Teen Titans, debuted in 1964 with a lineup including Robin, along with Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Wonder Girl. Following many incarnations and a roster expansion including not just sidekicks, but independent teen heroes like Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Raven, the title is essentially a permanent fixture in DC's plans.

Teen Titans has been the archetypal teen superhero book for generations, inspiring everything from Gen 13 (the No. 10 book on this list) to Rick Veitch's Bratpack, to even other DC Comics, like Young Justice and Titans, starring now-grown versions of the original membership.

Like many of the teams on this list, the Teen Titans have been represented in other forms of media - most notably a mid-2000s anime-esque Cartoon Network series, itself relaunched as a comedy series called Teen Titans Go!, which jumped to the big screen in 2018.

4. Fantastic Four

Strictly speaking, the Fantastic Four aren't so much a superhero team as they are a family of super-powered adventurers. And it's that unique nature that's made them stand out for 50 years.

Sure, they've saved the world dozens of times and amassed an impressive roster of supervillain foes, but the Fantastic Four has always been more about the spirit of exploration than meting out justice, and the power of intelligence over brute force. And though there have been many temporary lineup changes over the year, the Fantastic Four's core of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing has remained one of the most beloved dynamics in all of fiction.

Debuting in 1961, the Fantastic Four kickstarted the Marvel Age of comic books, leading the way for the Avengers, Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, X-Men and a revived Captain America. The team has been adapted into a variety of media from cartoons to four live-action movies, three that made it into theaters and one that will never (legally) see the light of day, and stayed a consistent presence in Marvel's publishing line until 2015.

The FF had one of their biggest moments in the Secret Wars, in which Reed Richards saved Marvel’s multiverse from his nemesis Doctor Doom, but took his family to an extra-dimensional space, leaving them off the table, and Marvel without a Fantastic Four title for years - until 2018’s relaunched #1.

3. X-Men

When the Children of the Atom were first created in 1963, at the height of Marvel's character creation boom, they had a bit of trouble getting a foothold on the comic reading audience. After 66 issues, the book went into reprints for years. Then along came Len Wein and Dave Cockrum with an "All-New, All-Different" cast in 1975, and the team became a top seller for the next several decades.

After that first revival, John Byrne and Chris Claremont took the book to the top, with stories like "The Dark Phoenix Saga." In the early 1990s, Claremont teamed with artist Jim Lee for another fresh relaunch, and the team received an incredibly popular animated television series.

The X-Men line (because it's far from just one book nowadays) has continued to relaunch fairly regularly, always able to be reinvented for a new time, telling the tales of extraordinary individuals who protect a world that hates and fears them.

Later this summer, the X-line will get a relaunch with writer Jonathan Hickman at the helm.

2. Justice League of America

So the hard part wasn't picking the #1 and #2 superteams in comic book history, it was picking which was #1 and which was #2.

The Justice League has a lot going for it. It's the team almost all modern-day superteams are modeled after or were inspired by, which almost got it the top spot by default. It traditionally stars no less than three (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman) of arguably the five most iconic and recognizable superheroes on the planet (Spider-Man and the Hulk are the other two, in case you're wondering, though the latter is now in debate with Iron Man). And it's been a consistent seller since the dawn of the "New 52." It even has multiple high profile titles spinning out of its recent linewide relaunch.

Up until a certain 2012 movie, it was probably even more of a household name than any other team or title in this countdown, so in the end, the Justice League only finished #2 because of who finished #1...

1. The Avengers

...and that's Earth's Mightiest Heroes, of course.

From a purely comic book standpoint Justice League likely beats out Marvel's now-flagship The Avengers by a hair or two. Despite being the biggest franchise in the world of published comic books since Brian Bendis' 2004-2005 "Avengers Dissassembled"/New Avengers one-two-revamp/relaunch-punch, the title still doesn't quite have the historical pedigree of DC's preeminent team.

Being the first, being the prototype, and having a broad pop cultural reach due to its '70s and '80s Saturday morning Superfriends cartoon off-shoot gives Justice League that edge.

But by virtue of beating their DC counterparts to the big screen in a series of coordinated feature films leading to Joss Whedon's incredibly successful ($1.5 billion worldwide doesn't lie) 2012 live-action The Avengers, in the big picture it's hard to overlook the literal billion-dollar Marvel property as being the biggest comics' team going at the moment - and one of the biggest movie franchises ever.