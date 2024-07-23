Baldur's Gate 3 "was the push over the cliff" that got Warframe devs to add a romance system to the MMO's massive 1999 update

Warframe developer Digital Extremes was inspired by the enormous success of Baldur's Gate 3 to add a romance system with the MMO's upcoming 1999 update.

Talking to GamesRadar+, creative director Rebecca Ford said she's "always wanted to put some type of romance system into Warframe," but added "there was never an appropriate scenario to do it." And while Larian Studios can't take all of the credit for giving Digital Extremes the courage to finally add a romance system to Warframe after 11 years, Ford admitted the success of Baldur's Gate 3 was the primary factor.

"I think two things really gave us the courage to proceed," Ford said. "Of course, the success of Baldur's Gate and their romance system was like, 'okay, like, people do want this fantasy'. It does help, there's no doubt, but we did have, I should say, ambitions of it, that fit the Warframe architecture, on and off ... Baldur's Gate was the push over the cliff for sure, and I'm grateful for that, that was one of the best gaming experiences for me, ever."

Digital Extremes fully pulled the curtain back on Warframe: 1999 over the past weekend, and boy oh boy is it weird even by Warframe standards. I'd advise you learn more about why in our comprehensive Warframe: 1999 preview, but included in the update are new '90s boy band bosses and period-accurate music as well as a motorcycle mount you can use as a bomb and, yes, a romance system that uses a '90s era instant messenger. You know, just your typical MMO things.

Furthermore, Baldur's Gate 3's award-nominated narrator is going to mess with your head in Warframe: 1999.