Baldur's Gate 3's award-nominated narrator is going to mess with your head in Warframe: 1999

Baldur's Gate 3's award-nominated narrator will play Eleanor in Warframe's new 1999 expansion.

Digital Extremes fully unveiled Warframe: 1999 over the past weekend, a very zany new expansion for the third-person shooter infested with '90s boyband energy and featuring an instant messaging dating system. In our Warframe: 1999 preview, we noted how, even by the shooter's standards, this new expansion is pretty dang weird.

Amelia Tyler, who you might know as the silver-tongued narrator in Baldur's Gate 3, has revealed she'll be portraying the role of Eleanor in Warframe: 1999. Apparently, the newcomer will be doing a fair bit of fourth-wall-breaking, according to Tyler, who also adds that she's "looking forward to getting into all your heads." As long as that isn't in a tadpole way, we're good.

The YouTube video below has compiled all the dialog lines we've heard from Eleanor in Warframe: 1999's pre-release footage so far. Tyler's character almost seems omnipotent to some degree, seemingly addressing the player at some point in one of the earlier dialog lines in the compilation footage.

You'll note that I referred to Tyler as an "award-nominated narrator" at the top of this article because, despite unanimous praise from around the world, the actor shockingly never won an award for her work on Baldur's Gate 3. Tyler was nominated for acting awards at the Golden Joysticks, the New York Game Awards, and the BAFTAs, but never took home the goods.

