A producer on one of of this summer's newest anime says it has "the greatest staff ever assembled"

Wistoria: Wand and Sword, one of this summer’s most anticipated new anime, has "the greatest staff ever assembled" according to its producer.

In an interview with Anime Corner (H/T CBR), producer Katsuki Aoyama said of the staff lineup, "The original manga pair are helping out. They’re totally ready to back the animation staff up. That was kind of when the framework was done, and then all the other staff kind of fell in place after that. I’ve been saying 'The greatest staff to ever assemble' as kind of a catchphrase, but I really believe that that is the case here for the series."

Aoyama added that Wistoria has the potential to be the "next big traditional fantasy title."

Wistoria features several anime veterans on the staff, including prolific band PENGUIN RESEARCH, My Hero Academia composer Yuki Hayashi, and Black Clover director Tatsuya Yoshiahara. Throw in Sunrise animator Sayaka Ono (Code Geass), storyboard artist/episode director Ayataka Tanemura (Pokemon, Steins;Gate), and Masakazu Yoshimoro (Attack on Titan), and there’s every reason to call this an all-star lineup.

As for the anime itself, Wistoria: Wand and Sword – based on Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi’s manga – centres on Will Serfort, a struggling student from Regarden Magical Academy. In a world filled with magic users, he instead uses his hidden talents with a blade to put his enemies to the sword – and work towards saving the world in the process.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is currently airing on Crunchyroll, though its next episode has been delayed until August 4.

