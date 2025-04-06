Solo Leveling animator reveals how he changed an epic scene from the manhwa: "I wanted to make an impact in a short amount of time"

Sometimes, a little creative flair can make a beloved story even more remarkable when updated just right. In the case of Solo Leveling, the popular manhwa chronicling the adventures of Jinwoo, his throwdown with the Ant King or Beru got a little extra juice and, as a result, has become a highlight for anime fans. Following the response it received as being named the best fight of the series so far, Storyboard Artist, Action Animation Director, Action Director, and Key Animator Yoshihiro Kanno took to X and revealed that things could have gone a lot differently had he not dove a little deeper into the battle and the intricate details that got more time to shine in the series than the source material.

“This is the original drawing of Beru’s transformation scene in Episode 24 of Solo Leveling," he wrote. "Since this was the starting point of the important second round against Jinwoo, I tried to depict the transformation a little differently than in the original." For Kanno, every second counted, adding, “I wanted to make an impact in a short amount of time.”

Of course, the difference with Beru's transformation in the anime is that it's accompanied by a few extra elements that elevate the sequence in a way that the manhwa couldn't. As stunning as the original iteration was, Kanno admits that the soundtrack created by Hiroyuki Sawano gave it the extra kick. “I was surprised when Sawano’s divine song and sinister sound effects were added later," Kanno wrote. "The atmosphere changed instantly.” Should you need to add to your anime fix this year, check out our list of greats coming your way in 2025 here.