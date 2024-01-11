Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 marks the series end

Hot on the heels of IDW Publishing's announcement that it has renewed its licensing agreement with Paramount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, the publisher has now announced that the current TMNT ongoing title will end with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150.

It's been known for some time that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 would mark the end of current series writer Sophie Campbell's long run on the title, which has lasted around four years. But now, IDW Publishing has confirmed that the landmark issue will also bring an end to the long running title altogether.

TMNT fans needn't fear though, as IDW is also promising that the Turtles line will relaunch in the wake of the series' cancellation, promising multiple new titles to be announced in the near future, seemingly signaling a full overhaul of the line and perhaps even a new continuity.

In the meantime, here's a gallery of covers by series writer Sophie Campbell (herself an accomplished artist) with TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, Dan Duncan, and Jesse Lonergan:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"I still can't quite believe I've gotten to work on this much TMNT, I thought for sure I'd get the boot in the first year but nope – here I am four years later still here against all odds," says Campbell in a statement. "It's really been amazing, truly a dream job. I wonder what my 10-year-old self would think if she knew what she'd go on to eventually do."

"The fact that this chapter is ending and I'm leaving the series is bittersweet, I'll miss it for sure but it's time to move on and let somebody else have a shot at the Turtles, and I'll be back for more before you know it, whatever form that might take," she continues. "As two great men once said, 'change is constant' and 'life at best is bittersweet.'"

"This road to #150 is an amazing run, full of surprise and action," adds series artist Federico Vicentini. "Many revelations will be made and the fans will be delighted by them. I feel that TMNT is an evergreen title and they are able to cross generations. I put all of myself into these pages."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 goes on sale April 10.

