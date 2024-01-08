IDW renews its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic license ahead of the TMNT's 40th anniversary

IDW Publishing went through some changes in 2023 as the licenses for Hasbro's GI Joe and Transformers moved to Skybound Entertainment. But 2024 is starting off on a different note with the publisher renewing its publishing license with Paramount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, just in time for the 40th anniversary of TMNT's 1984 debut.

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are iconic. They are part of the tapestry of comic book history and I’m honored to be publishing their continuing adventures during this milestone year," says IDW Co-Publisher Mark Doyle in a statement.

"Our Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich and the Editorial team have put together an incredible publishing plan that will thrill long-time fans, excite new readers and show why the Turtles stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest heroes in comic shops all over the world. It’s a great time to be a fan of TMNT!"

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

That's great news for fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the most successful TMNT story in recent memory, which has a sequel coming in 2024. TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #1 goes on sale March 6 (an updated release date), introducing a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who will take up the mantle of their classic predecessors in a dystopian future where Michelangelo was the so-called Last Ronin.

In addition to TMNT: The Last Ronin II, IDW's long running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing comic title is approaching its milestone 150th issue, Jesse Lonergan's expansive cover for which can be seen above.

IDW is also continuing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, a title which takes place in the continuity of the classic TMNT '90s cartoon. IDW is also planning "multiple new comic titles" in the TMNT line, as well as yet to be revealed plans to celebrate the Turtles' aforementioned 40th anniversary.

Check out the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories of all time.