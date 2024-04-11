Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II #2 moves its release date back a month

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was one of the biggest comics of the last few years and a huge hit for IDW. Sequel series The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution started publishing in March and got off to a flying start - IDW has stated that 140,000 copies of the debut issue have been ordered to date, with a second printing on the way.

There will be a slightly longer wait for the second part of the story, however. IDW has confirmed exclusively to Newsarama that The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #2 has moved back in the release schedules by just over a month to June 12 from its originally planned May 8 release date.

(Image credit: IDW)

Speaking of the delay, the series' art team of Esau and Isaac Escorza expressed their excitement at the way the new series is coming together.

"For the last six months we have been so excited about Last Ronin II and all the surprises that it has for the fans," the pair said in a statement. "The anticipation for the second issue is electrifying. Every stroke of our pencils feels like a small leap towards a big splash in the comic world. The pages are not just filled with ink, but with the essence of our passion and dedication."

The pair went on to tease the new issue, stating that "This upcoming issue promises to bring more action, more drama, and even more heart... and few surprises we don't think we are allowed to talk about yet but will knock-your socks off for sure. We are so thrilled to share this new adventure with fans, knowing that we've pushed the boundaries of storytelling once again. Can't wait for you to see what is about to come!"

IDW have also shared with us an exclusive first look at several unleterred pages which you can check out in the gallery below. Here are pages 7, 23, and 24 from the new issue.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #2 is written by Tom Waltz and Kevin Eastman, and drawn by Esau and Isaac Escorza, with colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, and lettering by Shawn Lee. The issue is available to pre-order until April 22 and will be published by IDW on June 12.

We recently spoke to veteran TMNT writer Sophie Campbell about reaching the main Turtles comic's landmark 150th issue.