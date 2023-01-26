Meet the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who will replace Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey

TMNT: The Last Ronin told the story of the end of the last of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo, as he embarked on a quest to avenge his three fallen brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. But it also set the stage for a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles whose adventures will take place in the time after the end of The Last Ronin.

TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years promo art (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Meet Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, the four still infant turtles (as of their first appearance in January 25's TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years #1) who are the heirs to ninja skills and weapons of the original four turtles. With Splinter long dead, they're being raised by April O'Neil and her daughter Casey-Marie (named after her dad, Casey Jones).

A mix of brothers and sisters, the four new ninja siblings are the creations of original TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop, who also returns for portions of the new limited series which is co-written by Eastman and Tom Waltz.

And if you're wondering if there's a common element to their names like their predecessors, apparently there's a story behind them that will be addressed in an upcoming issue of the limited series.

a page from TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years #1 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"When Kevin Eastman asks you to design NEW TURTLES, there was really no question," Bishop tells Gizmodo (opens in new tab) in an interview about the new TMNT. "I came out swinging with 12 different new turtle designs, from babies to teenagers."

"Those made the rounds for a week or so while everyone picked out their favorite four," Bishop continues. "This was a crazy exciting time; Nickelodeon loved the designs, and ultimately we all settled on the four you’ll meet in Lost Years #1."

TMNT: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years #2 goes on sale March 15.

