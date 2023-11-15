Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals unite for Skybound's 2024 Energon Universe Special

Next year's Free Comic Book Day is still many months away, but Skybound has already announced the details of an Energon Universe 2024 Special issue that will feature brand new Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals stories.

The issue, which is designed to be an ideal jumping on point for new readers, is written by Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Joshua Williamson, while the art will be provided by Lorenzo De Felici and Ryan Ottley, with more artists still to be confirmed. Ryan Ottley is also drawing the issue's cover.

About that cover... Skybound is playing coy and holding it back for now, providing us with just this "classified" teaser image instead. Will the issue feature the debut of a new Transformer to the Energon Universe? A big crossover between the three books? Or something else entirely? Your guess is as good as mine, so we shall just have to wait and see, though it's interesting to note that the image seems to pay homage to the Marvel Handbook with its similar starfield masthead.

(Image credit: Skybound)

"This is one of the Energon Universe's most explosive stories yet, but what else can you expect from a comic starring the baddest Decepticon of them all?" said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP and publisher at Skybound. "The launches of Void Rivals, Transformers, Duke and Cobra Commander have reminded fans and retailers just how fun and surprising a comic book shared universe should be. Now, this Free Comic Book Day special kicks off our second year of stories by making sure everyone gets a chance to check them out."

That reference to "the baddest Decepticon of them all" perhaps suggests the introduction of Megatron, the fearsome leader of the evil Transformers faction. His presence was hinted at in last week's Transformers #2, but the series is taking its time rolling out the characters that fans are familiar with.

Before then we have the launch of two new G.I. Joe titles to look forward to. Duke #1 publishes on December 27 with Cobra Commander #1 following on January 17, while both Transformers and Void Rivals remain ongoing titles. The Energon Universe 2024 Special publishes on May 4, 2024.

New to buying comics? Let us help you find the comic shop that fits you.