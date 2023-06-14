Skybound roll out a new shared Transformers and G.I. Joe universe - and it starts today!

There's been a certain buzz around The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's top secret new comic Void Rivals, which launched today, with publishers Skybound teasing it as the start of something big.

Well, they weren't wrong! In the pages of the first issue, protagonists Darak and Solila are fighting to survive on an alien planet when they stumble across something entirely unexpected: Jetfire, one of the Transformers!

Skybound has since confirmed that Void Rivals is the first of several new books to be set in the Energon Universe - a shared continuity that will also incorporate Transformers and G.I. Joe titles.

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to reintroduce this world to a new audience under the Skybound banner," said Kirkman. "I've loved these characters for most of my life and to have the opportunity to add to the already rich tapestry Hasbro has built with the all-new Void Rivals is an unbelievable opportunity. If you look at everything done with Transformers and G.I. Joe, you can see the inkling of a vast universe with tremendous potential for crossovers and interaction that will enhance the fan experience while staying true to the individual identities of both concepts. I look forward to exploring that potential for years to come."

(Image credit: Skybound)

First out of the gate after Void Rivals is Transformers, coming in October from writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson.

Skybound's synopsis for the new series reads: "Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies - the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime."

Following that will be Duke #1 in December, the first issue of a new limited series by Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly, that delves into the origins of both G.I. Joe and Cobra in a world that is reeling from the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons.

This is the first of four G.I. Joe limited series that are said to be, "setting the stage for a fresh new take on G.I. Joe, Cobra and the iconic characters that you only think you know!"

(Image credit: Skybound)

After that, January 2024 will see the launch of Cobra Commander #1, also from Joshua Williamson, with artist Andrea Milana. Skybound's blurb reads: "In a world where Cobra doesn't exist, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon will send shockwaves across the globe."

Until recently, the license for Transformers and G.I. Joe comics sat with IDW. However, it was revealed in December last year that the company would be saying goodbye to the license. Since then, several other Hasbro licenses, Rom and the Micronauts, have left IDW and returned to Marvel.

"My first comic was G.I. JOE, and I couldn't be more excited to unite the Transformers and G.I. Joe into one universe," said Skybound's senior vice president and publisher, Sean Mackiewicz. "This line is being guided by the best comic creators in the world and features the same action-packed, surprise-filled, emotional storytelling you expect from all Skybound comics."

Void Rivals #1 is out now.

Eager to find out more about the new Energon Universe? Check out our in-depth interview with Robert Kirkman about Void Rivals, Transformers, G.I. Joe and more.