The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne series wraps filming

The Walking Dead's upcoming Rick and Michonne spin-off has officially wrapped filming. To announce the news, the creative team behind the series, which is currently titled Summit, took to Twitter to share their appreciation of the fans that have kept the franchise alive for over 10 years.

"Thank you for creating the next world of The Walking Dead with us," the statement, from Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, executive producers Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath, and The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple, read. "Your talent, energy, and enthusiasm through it all has been the thing that's gotten us through it all, bringing home a story more than a decade in the telling!

"This story will live on and our work with it; we're the ones who live," it concluded, nodding to the motivational line Rick Grimes (Lincoln) uttered a few times throughout the original show, having first said it back in season 5.

A message from Scott, Andy, Danai, Denise, and Brian to #TWDSummit crew after their wrap on the series. Best crew in the world! pic.twitter.com/NnyOoHw8u5May 29, 2023 See more

Plot details for Summit, which is being described as a "romantic saga", are still under wraps, but we do have some idea as to where we'll meet the protagonists again given how things ended in The Walking Dead season 11. Rick and Michonne (Gurira) both appeared in the series finale, but they weren't together in those short scenes. Heck, they weren't even on the same timeline. You see, in Michonne's scene, she appeared to be writing a letter by a campfire and, more crucially, in the possession of some of Rick's belongings. In his scene, Rick is held up by a Civic Republic Military helicopter on a muddy bank on Bloodsworth Island, the place where Michonne found said things back in season 10.

Prior to that, Rick and Michonne were last seen on screen together way back in November 2018, when Lincoln stepped away from the show and an injured Rick was mysteriously whisked away by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civil Republic Military. It's worth noting, though, that the show isn't set in real time and that a couple of time-jumps have happened since Lincoln's exit. In their world, Rick and Michonne have been separated for around eight years. And who's to say the spin-off itself won't have jumped forward in time a little, too?

