New horror movie from The Purge director gets first trailer featuring SNL star stuck in a sinister retirement home, and it's the scariest thing you’ll see today

The Purge director’s new horror movie, The Home, has revealed its first spine-chilling trailer, giving us our first look at the film’s extremely corrupt and seemingly haunted care home.

The trailer opens with a janitor, played by Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, starting a new job at a retirement home. However, upon his first day, he is instructed not to go down to the fourth floor where patients who need "special care" reside. But it looks like he breaks that rule as he soon starts to experience what can only be explained as paranormal, from a naked elderly person watching him sleep, to a bloodied man rubbing himself against a window. Just think of Grave Encounters meets Shutter Island. Check out the full video below.

THE HOME | Official Trailer | In theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

However, it looks like there is an underlying plot at play. At the start of the trailer, the janitor meets a strange man who refers to the residents as "good people" who "deserve comfort in their twilight years" before telling the janitor he has "interesting eyes." Then, at the end of the clip, we see the same man hovering over the janitor, who has his eyelids pinned open as a needle nears his eye. Could the old people be stealing people’s bodies like in Jordan Peele’s Get Out?

Alongside the trailer, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have announced that The Home will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Directed by The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco, The Home follows "a rebellious twentysomething sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home," where, "residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits," as per the movie’s official synopsis. "As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger."

This is not Davidson’s first rodeo in the horror genre, as in 2022, the SNL comedian starred in A24’s slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies where he played a rather unlucky partygoer. Although it looks like Davidson’s stay at the seemingly satanic old folks' residence in The Home will be a much more spine-chilling experience.

The Home also stars John Glover and Bruce Altman. The movie is co-written by DeMonaco and Adam Cantor.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Home haunts theaters on July 25, 2025 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.