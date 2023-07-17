Scott Snyder returns to Dark Spaces with Dungeon a "guttural, stomach churning" new thriller

The fourth instalment of IDW's ongoing horror anthology, Dark Spaces, will launch in October this year. It marks the return of ever-prolific writer Scott Snyder and artist Hayden Sherman to the series they launched last year with Dark Spaces: Wildfire.

Dungeon follows an ordinary family who move into a house in New Hampshire, only to discover something unexpected in their new home: a dungeon with the message "TELL NO ONE" scrawled on the wall. Understandably concerned for his family's well-being, the father, Scott, grows increasingly paranoid. But how far will he go to keep everyone safe?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

"Getting to explore the worlds of Dark Spaces has been a career highlight without question," Snyder said of the new book. "The ability to forgo supernatural elements in favor of highlighting the true light and darkness of our reality has been able to take me back to basics in a truly exciting fashion. I'll say this - if Dark Spaces: Wildfire was modeled after noir, then Dark Spaces: Dungeon is a stone-cold thriller. It might be the darkest story I've ever written."

IDW co-publisher Mark Doyle said of Dark Spaces: "This series is a place where Scott and Hayden really try to push each other creatively in different ways and with Dungeon they are pushing even further. This is going to be a really dark thriller and readers will be shocked by the turns this story takes!"

(Image credit: IDW)

The Dark Spaces anthology launched back in July with the five-issue Wildfire, the story of a group of rogue firefighters on a heist.

It was followed up by Good Deeds, by Che Grayson with art from Kelsey Ramsay, which explored a town filled with sinister secrets connected to its colonial past.

A third book, The Hollywood Special, by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe, will launch in August with Dungeon following hot on its heels on October 11.

Read up on the best horror comics of all time.