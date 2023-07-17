Scott Snyder returns to Dark Spaces with Dungeon a "guttural, stomach churning" new thriller

By Will Salmon
published

It's the latest instalment in Snyder and Sherman's horror anthology

Art from Dark Spaces: Dungeon
(Image credit: IDW)

The fourth instalment of IDW's ongoing horror anthology, Dark Spaces, will launch in October this year. It marks the return of ever-prolific writer Scott Snyder and artist Hayden Sherman to the series they launched last year with Dark Spaces: Wildfire

Dungeon follows an ordinary family who move into a house in New Hampshire, only to discover something unexpected in their new home: a dungeon with the message "TELL NO ONE" scrawled on the wall. Understandably concerned for his family's well-being, the father, Scott, grows increasingly paranoid. But how far will he go to keep everyone safe?

Image 1 of 2
Art from Dark Spaces: Dungeon
(Image credit: IDW)

"Getting to explore the worlds of Dark Spaces has been a career highlight without question," Snyder said of the new book. "The ability to forgo supernatural elements in favor of highlighting the true light and darkness of our reality has been able to take me back to basics in a truly exciting fashion. I'll say this - if Dark Spaces: Wildfire was modeled after noir, then Dark Spaces: Dungeon is a stone-cold thriller. It might be the darkest story I've ever written."

IDW co-publisher Mark Doyle said of Dark Spaces: "This series is a place where Scott and Hayden really try to push each other creatively in different ways and with Dungeon they are pushing even further. This is going to be a really dark thriller and readers will be shocked by the turns this story takes!"

The cover for Dark Spaces: Dungeon #1

(Image credit: IDW)

The Dark Spaces anthology launched back in July with the five-issue Wildfire, the story of a group of rogue firefighters on a heist.

It was followed up by Good Deeds, by Che Grayson with art from Kelsey Ramsay, which explored a town filled with sinister secrets connected to its colonial past. 

A third book, The Hollywood Special, by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe, will launch in August with Dungeon following hot on its heels on October 11.

Read up on the best horror comics of all time.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.