Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque reunite for new sci-fi horror title Duck and Cover

The American Vampire creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque are reuniting for a new ComiXology Originals release titled Duck and Cover.

Duck and Cover centers on a teenager in the '50s named Del Reeves, who is one of the only survivors of a nuclear attack that decimates the population.

"The year is 1955, and teenager Del Reeves dreams of ditching town life for a life in movies beyond projecting them at the local drive-in," reads the official description of Duck and Cover. "But when Cold War nightmares become a reality, Del discovers that the film genres he'd grown up watching are more real than he could have ever imagined."

"When a sudden nuclear exchange obliterates the U.S., only the children who hid under their school desks are spared. These teens now find themselves the lone survivors in a strange and wild new '50's America," it concludes.

Here's a look at some interior art from Duck and Cover #1:

(Image credit: ComiXology Originals)

Snyder and Albuquerque previously co-created the comic series American Vampire, which follows the vampire Skinner Sweet as he lives through different eras of American history. It ran off and on from 2010-2021 across several limited series and spin-offs.

"Duck and Cover is a character driven thrill-ride that blends elements of manga, '50s Americana, and post-apocalyptic lore to create something truly unique," states Snyder in the series announcement.

"Scott and I had so much fun following the decades of American culture and history through American Vampire, I’m thrilled to revisit the ‘50s in a whole new way," adds Albuquerque.

Duck and Cover #1 goes on sale digitally July 11.

