Marvel shares and quickly deletes another new title for WandaVision spin-off Agatha, and fans can't decide if they're just messing with us at this point

The title for Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spin-off Agatha has changed...again. At least we think so?

Marvel tweeted and shortly deleted a new logo for Agatha, now called Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe. We're not sure if the studio is trolling us, especially given that this is the silliest title yet (and a direct reference to the movie and book The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.)

The series was first announced as Agatha: House of Harkness, before being changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series is listed on Disney Plus as simply Agatha, which we think we'll be the final title...

(Image credit: Marvel/Twitter)

The spin-off follows picks up where WandaVision left off and follows Agatha Harkness after she breaks out of her containment in Westview, New Jersey. The cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. A first look was shared in November, which saw Hahn behind the scenes in full costume.

The first episode was written and directed by WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer. Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday, Brand New Cherry Flavor) and Rachel Goldberg (Gen V, American Gods) are also set to direct. We can also assume that the show's theme song will be 'Agatha All Along,' the theme song for the Agatha musical sequence that occurs in Wandavision. Sadly, we still don't have a proper release date.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2024. While we wait, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that you need to know about.