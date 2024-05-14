This Sony OLED TV is practically made for PS5, and it’s down to its lowest price

The words ‘PS5 TV’ might automatically make your wallet weep, but I come bearing good news about one of the best in the business. Not only does the Sony Bravia XR A75L boast exclusive PlayStation 5 features baked in, the 55-inch model is also down to its lowest price. You might want to think on your feet, however, as I get a feeling this specific screen will be hard to find later in the year.

Best Buy is leading the charge with this Sony Bravia XR A75L, with a $400 discount bringing it down from $1,599.99 to $1,199.99. The offer restores a previous record low set by Amazon, but you won’t find the screen at the retailer this time around. In fact, I couldn’t find it in stock at any of my usual go-to stores, which might mean this is actually a clearance discount. If that’s the case, you won’t want to hold off long, as there’s no guarantee it’ll be included in this year’s Memorial Day TV sales. If it does manage to show up to the party, there’s every chance we’ll simply see this price again, not to mention TVs tend to sell out quickly during sale events.

Just like many of the best gaming TV contenders out there, the Sony Bravia XR A75L is armed with a 4K 120Hz OLED panel, which naturally helps it also be one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yet, it’s the former platform that really benefits from this setup, as you’ll have a bunch of exclusive features at your disposal, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Genre Picture Mode tools that’ll tune in visuals to suit the PlayStation 5 specifically.

Sony Bravia XR A75L 55-inch | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This feels more like a clearance sale than a regular discount, but it brings Sony’s high-spec 2023 TV back down to its lowest price. Typically, you’d find the 55-inch model for $1,600 without a deal applied, but Best Buy has jumped the gun and restored a previous low offer before Memorial Day kicks off. Buy it if:

✅You’ve got a PS5

✅You appreciate fast visuals

✅You want OLED levels of contrast



Don't buy it if:

❌You don’t have a PS5

❌You aren’t fussed about refresh rate



Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | B&H Photo (out of stock)

Should you buy the Sony Bravia XR A75L?

If you’re anything like me, pairing products together by brand might be something that pleases your brain. That absolutely applies to using the PS5 with the Sony Bravia XR A75L, and unlike my old Trinitron that accompanied my PS1 in the ‘90s, there are benefits beyond matching up logos. Those integrated automatic profiles are going to save you a lot of hassle when it comes to getting things to look just right, especially when it comes to switching on HDR.

That said, you don’t have to stick with one brand exclusively to embrace 4K 120Hz OLED visuals. In reality, most premium gaming TVs stick with this exact formula, with the LG OLED G3 persisting as our current favorite overall. If you’re planning on doing more with your screen than just roaming through PlayStation adventures, there’s a strong case to be made for investing in LG’s panel instead, as the company’s OLED tech provides an extra punch in terms of contrast and colors.

If you are a PS5 power user with Sony’s console at the center of your setup, and you don’t already have the best PS5 monitor, picking up the Sony Bravia XR A75L at its current price would be a wise move. It’d also make me incredibly jealous, as I’ve been a fan of the TV titan’s models for years, but even I’d be also keeping an eye on other rivals just in case they drop to a similar price. I’m not saying you should automatically pick up the G3 or even the LG OLED C3 instead if they drop to the same, but it’s well worth considering if you aren’t really that fussed about new-gen console capabilities.

