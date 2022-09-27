Logitech G Pro X Superlight review: "great for players looking for that upper hand"

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a great option for those who are looking for an esports-level mouse as it provides that competitive edge that you may need to one-up your opponents.

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is the flagship mouse for Logitech’s PRO series of gaming hardware, pushing the limits of how light you can make a gaming mouse whilst still providing a luxury and sturdy build quality. At the price of $159.99/£139.99, this mouse is for the most elite of players, and the impressive tech inside will give that competitive edge against your opponents.

With this recent addition to the series boasting an incredibly strong battery life, full wireless gaming functionality, and the industry-renowned HERO optical sensor, there’s a whole host of reasons that could allow us to consider this the best gaming mouse for some people.

Today's best Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $139.21 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The G Pro X Superlight range comes in with the standard black and white colorway, but for those looking to add a real pop to their setups, they also have a flamingo pink option. Having used the pink mouse, it’s a welcome change especially since they seem to have neglected the RGB functionalities in favor of offering a greater battery life.

The PRO series seems to be shifting away from having customizable RGB functionalities. This is beneficial for the battery life of the device but strips it of that personality that comes with the customization options.

The ergonomics of the mouse support the common grip styles, with a smooth rounded casing with minimal indentations unlike others in the G family. This shows Logitech's consideration into making a simple and effective mouse, removing any excess “noise”, and focusing purely on giving that competitive edge everyone is chasing.

For the left-handed individuals out there, aside from the programmable side buttons being on the left, this is an option you could consider. However, if you are looking for something really built with left-handed users in mind, there are other mice from Logitech which are built more towards comfort and usability for left-handed users such as the G903 Lightspeed.

(Image credit: Future)

Features

The biggest feature with this mouse is the focus on simplicity over excess functionality, opting for a reduced range of programmable buttons to provide players with a strong choice when looking for a solid, reliable mouse. With only two side buttons, this can feel limiting at times when playing MOBAs or other games with a vast array of inputs. But for FPS games where the most important thing is aim control, having this level of simplicity allows for a better focus on what matters.

Where it gets its “Superlight” name is its ultra-low weight of less than 63g. This comes in much lighter than the SteelSeries Aerox 5 (74g), but there are lighter options on the market such as the HyperX Haste (59g). This reduction in weight compared to others in the G series gives a more responsive and accurate feel, which is very noticeable when compared to others in its family, which average a 100g+ weight. Taking this into consideration, you can’t help but be impressed by the build quality which feels just as high quality as weightier mice, a nice change from those lightweight but frail mice which are all too common nowadays.

Being a mouse centred around Esports-level competitive play, it’s a given that this mouse would have full wireless functionality. Having the option to go cord-free reduces potential drag you might experience on a mouse mat, affecting accuracy while also adding additional, unnecessary weight.

One consideration that can often be overlooked is the ability to play while charging, with other wireless products requiring you to mount the product on a stand to charge, effectively putting you “out of action” for an extended period of time. With the Superlight, you have the option to continue playing whilst the mouse is charging, which is especially useful for those moments where you’ve run out of charge mid-match and have to get those couple of rounds in before can take a break.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Having tested similar mice from Logitech Gaming, such as the G903 Lightspeed which titles itself the “Ultimate gaming mouse”, I found my aim to be the best when using the Superlight. Across a broad range of games, the biggest difference in accuracy was seen in FPS games where aiming felt more precise, and I was easily winning engagements that I would otherwise lose.

Despite this being in the PRO series, a mouse like this can just as easily be used for casual play and day-to-day work with its large battery life supporting a computer-centric lifestyle. This means you don’t have to worry about charging your mouse after you finish working, you can just skip straight to playing your favourite games

The Logitech G software, as ever, is a seamless experience to use with a drag & drop centred UI so even the less technically able of users can easily assign commands to each individual button. The number of options to choose from can at first can feel slightly overwhelming, but once you play around with the different settings and commands you’ll learn to easily manoeuvre through the application.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X Superlight?

I would recommend the Logitech G PRO X Superlight to any competitive FPS players looking for that upper hand against their opponents. Such a reliable mouse is a welcome addition to any gaming setup, but for those fast-paced interactions, you’ll want to make sure you’re using one of the best mice on the market.

With the hefty price tag attached, there are other more affordable gaming mice out there like the fan favourite G502 and the standard PRO gaming mouse, but very few offer such a luxury and quality experience that the Superlight does. If you’re already looking to upgrade, this one should definitely be on your radar.

Today's best Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $139.21 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

If you're on the hunt for a new mat to go with your mouse then be sure to check out our best gaming mouse pad guide. You can also check our our best gaming keyboards and best gaming headsets.