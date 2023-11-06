Marvel is introducing a new category that might win back burned-out MCU fans

Marvel is introducing a new category label for its movies and TV shows – and it could help to win back fans burned-out by the sheer volume of the MCU's output.

The new category, named Marvel Spotlight, aims to point out the movies and shows that don't require much knowledge of the wider MCU to enjoy. The name is shared with an anthology comics series in the '70s that launched the likes of Spider-Woman and Ghost Rider.

The first MCU project to arrive under the Marvel Spotlight banner is Echo, a spin-off of Hawkeye focusing on Maya Lopez.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said head of streaming Brad Winderbaum (H/T Marvel.com). "Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

It's no secret that the MCU has struggled to recapture the same level of excitement (and box office) as the universe enjoyed around Endgame's release, with franchise fatigue and Marvel burn-out often blamed. Shining a light on the shows that can be enjoyed without extensive background knowledge could be just the remedy the universe needs as it gets harder and harder to keep up with all the new Marvel movies and TV shows.

Echo arrives in January 2024, with all episodes dropping at once in a first for Marvel. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus.