Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date, cast, plot, and more

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – the long-awaited sequel to Avengers: Endgame – was finally announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, offering a first tease of what the Multiverse Saga is building towards. Not only that, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that a second Avengers movie, Secret Wars, will arrive in the same year as Kang Dynasty, and will bring about the end of Marvel Phase 6.

Although the next Avengers movie is still quite a few years off, there's a lot to get excited for. We already know that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings's Deston Daniel Crettin will direct, and presumably Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror (first seen as He Who Remains in season 1 of Loki). We also have some context on where this multiversal war of Kangs may go thanks to the source material. For more, keep reading, as we go through everything you need to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date at Marvel's 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel: expect the next Avengers movie on May 5, 2025. We're also getting Avengers: Secret Wars six months later on November 7, 2025. When it rains, it pours.

Why such a long wait between Avengers: Endgame and Kang Dynasty? "When we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were [fewer] projects over more years," Feige previously explained. "They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film.

"As [Phases] 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing stuff we're now allowed to do on Disney Plus, and getting characters from Fox – Fantastic Four, and Deadpool – that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers."

Rather than end with Avengers movies, Marvel Phase 4 instead concludes with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Marvel Phase 5 finishes with Thunderbolts.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Jonathan Majors, who made his first appearance as Kang the Conqueror (under the He Who Remains moniker) in the first season of Loki, will more than likely reprise his role for Kang Dynasty. Majors is set to play Kang, in one form or another, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres in 2023 and officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU. The movie will likely set up Kang's ultra villain arc that will culminate in Kang Dynasty. Because Kang the Conqueror has a comic book connection to the Fantastic Four (whose new film will kick off Phase 6) and the villain Doctor Doom, it's possible that these characters will show up in the film as well.

No other casting details have been confirmed, though we can likely expect a few familiar faces to crop up. Considering his antics in the multiverse, Doctor Strange is not a bad shout, while Loki could very well make an appearance considering he's already met a variant of Kang. Ant-Man's another pick, seeing as Kang will appear in Quantumania. The new Avengers could also include Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi, the new Black Panther, Ironheart, and Daredevil, as each hero has a solo project in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. The final line-up, however, probably won't be known until much closer to release – and we'll keep you updated on when names are confirmed.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As confirmed a few days after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's initial announcement, Shang-Chi mastermind Deston Daniel Crettin will direct the next Avengers movie. Interestingly, whereas Endgame and Infinity War were both directed by the Russo brothers, the sequel Secret Wars will be helmed by a different, as-yet-unannounced director, perhaps hinting at less cohesion between the two new projects.

Crettin's also an extremely busy man. Not only will he direct Kang Dynasty, but the filmmaker has signed an overall deal with Marvel that reportedly includes a Shang-Chi sequel and a Wonder Man project. No wonder he may want a break after dealing with Kang's antics...

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty plot

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Plot details for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty are scarce. The eponymous villain will, we know, appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the unreleased Comic-Con trailer for the sequel teased Kang's presence in the Quantum Realm. The real question is: are we sure that's the Kang?

In the Loki season 1 finale, a variant of Loki, Sylvie, killed He Who Remains, unleashing a multiverse of Kang's who are seemingly set on complete timeline domination. Considering the title of the new Avengers movie includes "Dynasty," we can potentially expect a whole roster of different Kangs who will be doing war with both the Avengers and each other.

Kevin Feige has already teased Kang as a villain. "What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is," Feige told ComicBook (opens in new tab). "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Now, let's look to the comics: a story titled The Kang Dynasty ran from 2000 to 2001 and saw Kang take over the Earth by destroying the United Nations and then teaming up with a whole roster of villains, including Eternals' foes the Deviants and the underwater armies of Atlantis, promising them all different parts of the planet. Kang then heads into the future to see how the Avengers may stop him, returning to the present and foiling their plans. The world soon gives into Kang.

The Avengers regather and launch an attack from space – and lose. Only when The Wasp manages to rally the other villains and turn them on Kang do the superheroes actually manage to save the day. Of course, the story's much more complicated than that and you can find our deep-dive on the comics' Kang Dynasty here.

And that's everything we know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. For much more on the MCU, be sure to check out our full breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way soon.