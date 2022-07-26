Avengers: The Kang Dynasty taps Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton as director

Just a couple of days after its internet-breaking announcement, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has found a director – and it's none other than Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Cretton has signed on to direct one of the two new Avengers sequels that were announced by Kevin Feige over the weekend.

Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which starred Simu Liu as the titular hero, earned over $432 million worldwide and already has a sequel in the works. Cretton is also developing a live-action Wonder Man series as part of his overall deal with Marvel Studios.

Feige confirmed that two Avengers movies will close out Marvel Phase 6, with Phases 4-6 being The Multiverse Saga. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated for a May 5, 2025 release date, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars which is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2025. Few details about the films have been released.

Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as Kang, who wreaked havoc in Loki season 1 as He Who Remains, and will go on to play a different, perhaps even more villainous version in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

"What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is," Feige told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab).

He added: "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

