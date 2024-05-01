Jake Gyllenhaal stars as an accused killer in first trailer for crime drama based on same book as Harrison Ford thriller

The first trailer for Apple TV Plus's Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, has arrived.

Per the official synopsis, the series "takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together." Gyllenhaal stars as Rusty Sabich a prosecutor who is accused of murdering his mistress, fellow lawyer and colleague Carolyn Polhemus.

Written and created by David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Little Lies), the cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Chase Infiniti, O-T Fagbenle, Matthew Alan, and Gabby Beans.

This marks the second adaptation of Scott Turow's legal thriller novel of the same name, the first being the 1990 feature film starring Harrison Ford, Brian Dennehy, Raúl Juliá, Bonnie Bedelia, and Greta Scacchi. The film was both a critical and financial success, having grossed $221 million against a $20 million budget. Two sequels followed, one being a television miniseries based on Dennehy's character Sandy Stern, and the TV movie Innocent starring Bill Pullman, Alfred Molina, and Marcia Gay Harden – the latter of which is based on Turow's 2010 sequel novel of the same name.

Presumed Innocent is make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before releasing to Apple TV Plus on June 12. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.