Loki season 1 recap: Everything you need to remember before season 2

Loki season 2 starts right in the aftermath of the end of season 1, and there’s not much time to catch up. So if you’re scratching your head to remember what exactly happened with He Who Remains or you’re wondering why no one can remember Loki, then you’re in the right place. To help you prepare for the return to Marvel’s weirdest show, we’ve broken down four key things you need to remember from season 1.

He Who Remains

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Loki season 1 finale saw Loki and Sylvie work out who was really responsible for the TVA. It was He Who Remains (played by Kang actor Jonathan Majors), and they found him at the End of Time where he’s been busy maintaining the Sacred Timeline. Without him being there to keep this in check, it means that timelines and universes can branch off unchecked, which could spell bad news ahead.

He Who Remains was pretty clear about these dangers to Loki and Sylvie, sharing how his Variants had actually caused a multiversal war. Sylvie wasn’t having any of it though, and killed him, leading timelines to branch off exponentially behind the Citadel. The impact was also very clear at the TVA, as when Loki was pushed through the Time Door, he encountered a statue of what seems to be He Who Remains. Sylvie, meanwhile, is now AWOL.

Judge Renslayer

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Judge Renslayer was busy working out who exactly was in charge of founding the TVA back in Loki episode 5 when she asked Miss Minutes for all of the documents she had on the early period of the agency. It’s not clear if she learned that the person in charge was He Who Remains or not, but we know she was planning on heading somewhere in the season finale.

When Mobius comes to confront her about why she pruned him, she’s already got one foot out the door. Even knowledge about who she was on the Sacred Timeline isn’t enough to sway her. The last thing she says to him before stepping through a Time Door is that she’s off "in search of free will". It’s not quite clear where she went, but she is back in season 2, so we bet that we’ll find out pretty soon.

Variants all around

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The other major reveal in Loki season 1 is that everyone working at the TVA is actually a Variant. They’ve all been pruned from happy lives to work as Time-Keepers. We don’t know too much about what their existences were like before yet, other than that Renslayer was a high school principal. But as Loki returns to the TVA and encounters Mobius and the other Time-Kepers there in season 2, it seems like this could play a big part in the show’s future.

Mobius doesn’t remember him

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the immediate impacts of Sylvie killing He Who Remains at the Citadel becomes clear when Loki returns to the TVA. He encounters Mobius and B-15 where he gives him a panicked update on what happened at the End of Time. However, after a few minutes, it becomes clear that Mobius has no idea who he is, asking him what division he works in. Hmm, what exactly is going on there?

