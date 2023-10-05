When Loki first arrived on Disney Plus, its place in the wider MCU was a little complicated. Covering sacred timelines, branched timelines, and all things multiversal, it was pretty hard to keep track. Luckily, Loki season 2 is a little bit easier to navigate as the spin-off picks up right in the aftermath of that time-bending ending.

That being said, there are still several tricky aspects to explain, including Loki’s habit of slipping through the past and the future. To help you with your watch, read on for our helpful guide to navigate just where Loki season 2 fits into the Marvel timeline, and we’ll do our best to not get too complicated.

Don’t worry either, we’re not getting into any spoilers below other than introductory story points.

When does Loki season 2 take place on the Marvel timeline?

Okay, so, this version of Loki is actually the 2012 version of the character. Back in season 1, it was established pretty quickly that the variant of the villain came from The Avengers. So, in terms of our main character, this is the version we’re following here (bar that hefty character development in the first season).

He does know about everything that has happened in the years since, though, after he was forced to watch a movie reel showing everything up until his death in Avengers: Infinity War in the season 1. So, if you’re still with us, this means that this version of Loki is aware of most events up until 2017/2018 as they pertain to him.

It’s also worth noting that the whole premise of Loki happens as a result of Avengers: Endgame, as that saw the team travel back through time to stop Thanos. Loki having the Tesseract was one of the loose ends that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes forgot to tie up in the aftermath. Therefore, Loki season 2 also takes place after the events of that movie too (which spans the period 2018-2023 in the MCU) in a way.

In terms of events, Loki also references the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which introduced Kang variant Victor Timely. So, it’s a fair assumption to make that the second season also follows on from these events too. That film is set in around 2025 in the MCU timeline.

However, in terms of when exactly Loki season 2 is set in terms of a date, things are harder to pin down. The TVA exists outside of time, and its employees are able to move between the main (sacred) timeline and the other branched timelines. With time travel at their disposal, the exact timing of the show is quite, shall we say, flexible.

