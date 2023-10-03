Loki season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

The wait is almost over: Loki season 2 is arriving on Disney Plus very, very soon. Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular trickster and he's back at the TVA with Owen Wilson's Mobius and new addition OB, played by Ke Huy Quan. If that wasn't enough, there's also Sylvie and a certain big bad to deal with – and Loki keeps 'timeslipping', too.

It's been over two years since the first season took Disney Plus by storm, so we're more than ready to return to the TVA. But when, exactly, can we tune into new episodes? We've got your complete guide to the Loki season 2 release schedule, so you can make sure you don't miss a single second of the new season.

When is Loki season 2 episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Loki season 2 episode 1 release date is October 5 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. That's 2am BST on October 6 for those in the UK.

This is a change of pace for Disney Plus, as Marvel and Star Wars shows usually start streaming at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern on Fridays. However, Loki season 2 is following in the footsteps of Ahsoka and hitting our screens a few hours earlier every week.

How many episodes of Loki season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are six episodes of Loki season 2 in total, with one episode releasing every week.

Loki season 2 episode 1 – October 5

Loki season 2 episode 2 – October 12

Loki season 2 episode 3 – October 19

Loki season 2 episode 4 – October 26

Loki season 2 episode 5 – November 2

Loki season 2 episode 6 – November 9

Where can you watch Loki season 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Loki season 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus worldwide, so you'll need a subscription to catch the latest episodes.

For more on the MCU, get up to speed with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.