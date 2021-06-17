The surprising Loki variant at the end of episode 2 explained

Loki episode 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and the episode does not disappoint for fans of the Asgardian trickster and his many incarnations, introducing a new character who, while billed as a Loki variant herself, may actually be a totally different villain in disguise.

Spoilers ahead for Loki episode 2.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the episode's conclusion, Loki meets the other variant of himself that he's been helping Mobius and the TVA track down - a version of Lady Loki played by Sophia Di Martino, as rumored prior to her debut.

But there's a bit of a twist in Lady Loki's debut - she may not be Lady Loki at all. The Spanish dub credits for the episode list Di Martino's character as "Sylvie." While that name may not ring a bell for casual MCU fans, those with deep-cut comic knowledge may have immediately picked up on the implication of Di Martino playing a character with that name.

In comic books, Sylvie Lushton is a character with connections to Loki and Asgardian magic, and a long history with the Young Avengers - all under the guise of the classic Avengers foe the Enchantress, whose moniker and likeness Sylvie adopts.

So what does it mean for Loki, and potentially for the MCU moving forward if Sylvie is not Lady Loki at all, but a version of the Enchantress (or somehow a combination of both concepts)? We'll break it all down right now as we look back at Sylvie Lushton's comic book history and her relationship with Loki.

Who is Sylvie Lushton?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There have been several characters known as the Enchantress in Marvel Comics history. The original, Amora, is an Asgardian sorceress who was also one of the Avengers' earliest enemies. Amora possesses powers of mesmerism and illusion, even once impersonating Brunnhilde, Marvel's original Valkyrie, in one of her attempts to take on the team.

Amora's sister, Lorelei, has her own relationship with Loki that began when Loki enlisted her to seduce Thor - though this scheme evolved into Loki and Lorelei becoming on-again-off-again lovers while attempting to manipulate each other. Lorelei later became an ally to Loki again while he was working as an Agent of Asgard, which also involved some lies on his part.

Lorelei was a one-off character in season 1 of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, which may or may not be official MCU canon.

The version of the character who may appear in Loki is Sylvie Lushton, a more recent incarnation of the Enchantress. Sylvie was a human girl who was granted Asgardian power by Loki as one of his schemes - or who may even have been created by Loki whole cloth.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following one of Asgard's cyclical Ragnarok events in which the realm and its denizens die and are reborn throughout time, Thor finds himself as the only Asgardian to return. Discovering his fellow Asgardians are trapped in human form, he rescues as many as he can - including Loki, who is reborn as a woman.

Using their combined might, the Asgardians summon Asgardia, the capital city of their home realm, to Earth, where it floats high above the plains of the small town of Broxton, Oklahoma - putting the Asgardians in closer contact with humanity than ever before.

Naturally, Loki exploits the situation to rope the people of Broxton into his schemes to conquer Asgard - part of which includes teaming up with the villainous Norman Osborn, then the leader of the sanctioned security force known as HAMMER, a kind of authoritarian replacement for SHIELD.

Loki and Osborn's plans are spearheaded by the creation of the Dark Avengers, a team of ersatz heroes comprised of villains impersonating known heroes such as Spider-Man and Hawkeye - though working solely in the interests of Osborn and HAMMER.

Here's where Sylvie comes in.

Before Asgard appeared over Broxton, Sylvie was a normal teen girl, living an average life, until the day she woke up with inexplicable magic powers which she sensed were connected to Asgard in ways she couldn't understand. Inspired by the Asgardian Enchantress, Sylvie takes the name for herself and moves to New York to use her newfound Asgardian sorcery to be a hero.

But there's a twist in her journey.

Sylvie Lushton in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Along with a team of Dark Avengers, Osborn helps organize his own version of the Young Avengers, a team of teen heroes whose identities are inspired by the original Avengers (many of whom have now appeared in their civilian guises in the MCU).

Taking the name the Young Avengers for themselves, Osborn's recruits are secretly the Young Masters, inspired by the Avengers' old foes the Masters of Evil - a team that included the original Enchantress and her longtime enforcer Skurge the Executioner (played by Karl Urban in Thor: Ragnarok) in its earliest incarnation.

The Young Masters, with Sylvie in tow as the new Enchantress alongside a new, non-Asgardian Executioner, take after the original Masters in one other key way - the original Masters of Evil, who were led by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Baron Zemo, took on secret heroic identities to disguise their villainy as the Thunderbolts, a team Norman Osborn later led and which inspired his Dark Avengers.

The Young Masters, calling themselves the Young Avengers, clash with their heroic namesakes, with the original Young Avengers demanding the Young Masters either stop calling themselves the 'Young Avengers,' or try out to join the actual team.

At first, the Young Masters play along, but only two of them - Coat-Of-Arms, and Sylvie/Enchantress - are invited into the Young Avengers. Early in her time with the team Enchantress tries to strike up a magical mentorship with Wiccan (who would later come under the tutelage of Kid Loki in a subsequent Young Avengers story), but when she attempts to seduce him, her relationship with them sours.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spurned by the Young Avengers, the Young Masters turn coat and fall in with Osborn, trying to take out the Young Avengers once and for all just as Osborn plans to eliminate the real Avengers.

As Osborn schemes with Loki how to best use their team of Young Masters, Loki, then still in the body of a woman, reveals she is responsible for empowering Sylvie with Asgardian power, even potentially implying she created Sophie entirely out of Asgardian magic, to have a mortal pawn of her own in play.

The Young Masters call in Osborn's Dark Avengers for back-up, resulting in a clash with the Young Avengers, who wind up winning out and escaping Osborn with the help of Sylvie, who soon becomes deathly ill with her powers fading when Loki and Osborn's scheme results in Loki's death. Sylvie winds up surviving and regaining some of her powers, though she decides to leave the Young Masters for good.

Sylvie then enrolls in the Avengers Academy, attempting to fulfill her goal of being a true hero, though she only stuck around for a little while before it was revealed that she was once again being manipulated by one of the Academy's foes.

Sadly, after leaving the Avengers Academy, Sylvie fell back into a life of crime, first joining a version of the Masters of Evil proper before falling in with the Hood while she pretended to be the original Enchantress - a choice that led to Amora returning and banishing Sylvie to an unnamed place in the Ten Realms, witch Amora implies will be a hard place for Sylvie to survive for long, unless she's truly got the power of Asgardian magic.

Unfortunately, Amora may have been correct about Sylvie's inadequacy, as she hasn't been seen since being banished.

Sylvie Lushton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Spanish dub credit from Loki episode 2 seems to suggest that Sophia Di Martino's character is a version of Sylvie Lushton - however, the circumstances of Sylvie's inclusion in the show are still totally mysterious.

According to the TVA, this version of Sylvie is actually a Loki variant, perhaps the show's version of Lady Loki. But being named Sylvie, especially with Sylvie Lushton's relationship to the Enchantress, we have to consider that there's some trickery or misdirection involved.

In comic books, Loki took the guise of a woman by stealing Sif's body during the cycle of Ragnarok. However, Sylvie is obviously not played by Jamie Alexander, the Sif of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, essentially ruling out that plotline for Sylvie's MCU origins. That said, aspects of the Lady Loki story could be transferred to Sylvie.

Recall that in comic books, Sylvie's power comes from Loki, and her magic waxes and wanes as Loki's different incarnations - she may even be a magical creation of Loki's and not a person at all. Could the MCU Sylvie also be a creation of the Loki of her timeline, or perhaps possessed by Loki in some way? Could she be a mortal who stole Loki's power, creating a variant?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's also the chance that she's not a Loki variant at all, but a version of the Enchantress who is using the requisite powers of illusion and mesmerism that come with the title for a scheme of her own. If she's a full-on Enchantress, what are the chances she could bring in a version of Karl Urban's Executioner - or moreover, what are the odds she might join up with Daniel Bruhl's Zemo to form a version of the Masters of Evil?

We also should consider Sylvie's relationship with the Young Avengers in comic books. With numerous members of the Young Avengers already introduced in the MCU or on deck to debut soon - Loki himself included - Sylvie's history with the Young Avengers must be taken into account as a potential path for her.

In comics, Loki and Sylvie's experiences with the Young Avengers have no overlap - Sylvie actually predates Loki as a member of the team, with Loki joining later after dying and being reborn again as Kid Loki.

Whatever happens, in a show with multiple universes, opposing timelines, and the potential for multiple versions of the same character to appear, adding in the potential of the Enchantress and her specific brand of illusory magic could signal some serious twists ahead for Loki.

While you're waiting for the next episode of Loki, read up on the best Loki stories of all time!