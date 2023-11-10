Will there be a Loki season 3? Everything we know so far

The Loki season 2 finale featured some huge revelations for our favorite Asgardian (sorry Thor) as he raced against time to save the universe. But, as the credits rolled on the Marvel series, you might be wondering if this is the end of the line.

Before we go any further, we're getting into big Loki season 2 episode 6 spoiler territory from here on out. So make sure you've seen 'Glorious Purpose' before reading on.

Still here? Well, then you'll know the finale sees Tom Hiddleston's Loki sacrificing himself to save the timelines, and everyone he loves on them. After exhausting every other possible scenario, he ends up going onto the gangway towards the Temporal Loom, and grasping all of the dying branches of the timeline.

He walks towards a tear in space to sit on the destroyed throne at the Citadel at the End of Time. As he holds on to all of the branches in his godly get-up (which features a neat detail), we zoom out to see this is actually Yggdrasil. For more on those reveals, check out our Loki season 2 episode 6 ending explained.

However, we have to admit it all had an air of finality to it, which makes us wonder: is this the end of Loki as we know it?

Will there be a Loki season 3?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In short, we're not yet sure. Marvel hasn't yet announced if Loki is returning for a third season on Disney Plus.

Unlike the first season, there was no announcement in the Loki season 2 post-credits that the series would return. Then, there were those Variety reports that potentially this was the end of the road for the Disney Plus show.

However, the writers have been slightly more positive. Speaking to Digital Spy, Loki producer Kevin Wright said: "We've always thought of these two seasons as two chapters of the same book. There are so many other books on that shelf that we can tell stories from."

Similarly to the Radio Times, Wright said: "We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up season 3,' in the way that we did with season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we’re coming back.'

"But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

With all this in mind, we'd be really surprised if we didn't see these characters again. Loki, especially, is now at the center of the MCU's multiverse so it feels pretty likely he'll have a big part to play in the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

One way he could return is in another Thor sequel. While Thor 5 hasn't been announced, the end of Thor: Love and Thunder did promise that "Thor will return". It feels like we're pretty overdue a brotherly reunion too, we'd say.

However, what is probably most likely is that Loki will return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. His character has been very linked with Kang the Conqueror so far, and given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene, we'd hazard the Council of Kangs will be very interested in who is now sitting in the Citadel.

There was even a reference to Ant-Man 3 in the season finale, as well as a potential setup for Avengers: Secret Wars.

