The Loki season 2 finale features a poignant hidden detail that sheds new light on the ending

The Loki season 2 finale was an epic conclusion to Marvel’s time-bending show as we finally found out the God of Mischief’s fate. Amidst all the big revelations, there was also a small detail that viewers have been loving.

This article is about to get into deep spoiler territory for Loki season 2 episode 6, so make sure you’re up to date before reading on.

Still here? Well, then you’ll know that Loki’s "glorious purpose" was actually to make the ultimate sacrifice. After deciding he can’t kill Sylvie before she murders He Who Remains, he chooses to step out onto the gangway to the Temporal Loom himself (instead of Victor Timely landing the job).

After destroying it, Loki uses his magic to hold together all of the branched timelines before reaching a throne at the Citadel at the End of Time. Here, he holds all of them as if they were roots, becoming a sort of Tree God.

During the process of this, Loki gets a new costume that looks strikingly similar to his getup in the early Thor and Avengers movies, but with a few twists. As some viewers noticed, his horns in particular have a special meaning after being made of the marble of the destroyed Citadel.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Plus)

This could have a deeper meaning, as the Marvel community pointed out. It seemingly references the Japanese art of kintsugi, which is a kind of joinery that mends broken pieces back together, without hiding their imperfections (we even had a glimpse at it in Ahsoka earlier this year too).

"Kintsugi is the art of taking broken things and making them stronger than they ever were before – while adding a bit of gold to them," one viewer wrote. "Loki discovers that they are much stronger than they once believed. But with glorious purpose comes glorious responsibility."

"I love that touch," shared another fan. "Now Loki has a visual signal that he is his broken self put back together." While a third pointed out: "That's a really cool detail. He has become intertwined with the End of Time." The detail certainly does represent perfectly the conclusion to his arc, a broken man who's fulfilled his purpose by an act of selflessness.

For more on the finale, check out how it gave us a direct setup for The Avengers: Secret Wars and how that Ant-Man 3 reference could be important going forward. We've also got Loki season 2 guides to: