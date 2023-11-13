The Marvels opens to lowest-ever MCU box office figures – has multiverse fatigue hit audiences?

Higher, further, faster… But not at the box office. The Marvels brought in record-low box office figures over its opening weekend – the 33rd MCU movie, which was released this past Friday (November 10) made $47 million in the US.

The record was previously held by 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which opened to $55.4 million, followed by 2015's Ant-Man, which made $57.2 million on opening weekend (with figures not adjusted for inflation).

It's not necessarily a case of superhero fatigue, either, as Marvel's last big-screen release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, managed to bring in $118 million on its opening weekend. James Gunn's trilogy concluder, however, was less concerned with the wider MCU than The Marvels – is it multiverse fatigue, then, that's hit audiences? The Marvels ending and post-credits scene certainly seem like they're setting up more movies and TV shows thanks to a slew of cameos and Easter eggs.

The Captain Marvel sequel sees Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers. She's joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) for round two – the trio finds themselves switching places every time they use their powers and team up to take down Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

