The Marvels could set up Deadpool 3 – and change everything in the MCU

The Marvels is a game-changer. Not only does the post-credits scene potentially set up Deadpool 3, it also changes everything we know about the MCU – and that's worth getting excited about.

Below, we've broken down just what all this means for the Marvel universe and the Deadpool threequel. We should warn you here, though, that we'll be getting into major The Marvels spoiler territory, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you are up to speed, then head to the below for a breakdown of that seismic shift in the MCU.

How does The Marvels set up Deadpool 3 and the future of the MCU?

The Marvels' stinger introduces Kelsey Grammer's Beast – or should we say re-introduces, considering Grammer played the character in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past (Lashana Lynch's Binary is also introduced, a variant of Maria Rambeau).

That's exciting enough on its own, but it's also an intriguing tease about the future of the MCU. We already know that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which will be set in the MCU, but this opens the door for even more familiar faces.

Going by Grammer's return, we can speculate that the other X-Men inhabiting the parallel universe Monica Rambeau has found herself in will also be played by the actors we know and love from the previous movies. That could mean the likes of James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender returning as Professor X and Magneto, to name just two.

This would also explain why it's Jackman's Wolverine returning in Deadpool 3 – though not how he's back after his tragic death in Logan. We're going to assume that will be revealed in due time.

Thinking about the bigger picture, though, this post-credits scene could make all the previous X-Men movies canon to the MCU. It also opens the door to the mutant team finally showing up in earnest. How it all plays out remains to be seen, since no X-Men project has been officially announced for Marvel Phase 6 just yet. Until then, we'll be waiting with bated breath.

