What team is Kamala Khan recruiting for at the end of The Marvels? It's a fair question, since, if you're not completely up to date on the MCU, you might have missed the clues that've been building to this moment.

Now, before we go any further, consider this your warning that the following will contain major spoilers for The Marvels. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're up to speed, head to the below for our breakdown of that ending scene – and what it means for the future of the MCU.

What team is Kamala Khan recruiting for at the end of The Marvels?

At the end of the film, Kamala Khan shows up in the home of none other than Kate Bishop (and Lucky the Pizza Dog). Kamala looks like she's having great fun giving her best Nick Fury impression – she's putting together a team, but just what could that team be?

By the sounds of things, it's the Young Avengers. The MCU has been building towards the team of young heroes (well, not too young, considering Kate points out she's in her early 20s) for some time, but this is the biggest step towards the crew's formation that we've seen so far.

So far, Kamala and Kate are on the squad – but Ms. Marvel also points out that Ant-Man has a daughter, one Cassie Lang. That's three, and there are plenty more candidates the trio could recruit next: Wanda Maximoff's two sons Wiccan and Speed don't exist anymore in this reality, but they're out there somewhere in the multiverse (and are part of the team in the comics), while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Eli Bradley, AKA Patriot.

Other possibilities include Doctor Strange 2's America Chavez, the Hulk's son Skaar (introduced in the She-Hulk finale), and even the Kid Loki variant we saw back in Loki season 1. Time will tell who makes the cut, but it seems the Young Avengers are on their way in earnest.

Just when we'll see the team remains to be seen, though. So far, no Young Avengers project has been announced for Marvel Phase 6. The roster for that phase is pretty sparse so far, though, so there's plenty of scope for more to be revealed. We'll just have to wait for now.

