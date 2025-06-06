After Thunderbolts underperformed, Fantastic Four could be on track to disprove Marvel fatigue with massive start at the box office

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is off to a great start at the box office, and it might be the proof we need that Marvel fatigue is on the way out.

According to Fandango, Fantastic Four is its biggest hit of the year so far, selling more tickets on its first day on sale than any other of 2025's films. Fandango is the US's largest ticket seller.

That means the movie has beat the likes of Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and Jurassic World Rebirth – but what's likely to be its biggest competition, DC's Superman, has yet to put tickets on sale.

Thunderbolts*, meanwhile, was a critical success, but it underperformed at the box office, drawing in just over $371 million globally (a far cry from Deadpool and Wolverine's billion dollar plus haul).

If Fantastic Four's performance so far is any indication, it could be on track to become one of 2025's best performing movies – though of course, that remains to be seen.

Fantastic Four will kickstart Marvel Phase 6, which also includes two brand new Avengers films: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But, don't expect Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to cameo in Fantastic Four.

"Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview," director Matt Shakman has said recently.

One character who will be showing up, though, is baby Franklin, and a new trailer has given us our first look at him in live-action (after a Funko Pop confirmed his involvement).

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to fill out your watchlist.