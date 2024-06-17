June Nintendo Direct confirmed with 40 minutes of info about 2024 Switch games, but there will be absolutely "no mention" of Switch 2

A Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for June 18 with a load of info about new Switch games, but the publisher is already warning you not to get your hopes up for a Switch 2 reveal.

"A Nintendo Direct is on the way," the company says in a press release. "Watch the livestream starting at 7:00 a.m. PT on 6/18 for around 40 minutes focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024. There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation."

You can tune into the stream via YouTube, or bookmark this page and watch the embed below when the time comes. 7am PT translates to 10am ET or 3pm BST.

The list of first-party upcoming Switch games is looking a little thin at the moment. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is due to hit on June 27, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is coming July 18, but those are the only games Nintendo has confirmed for this year. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is due out in 2025, and Metroid Prime 4 is coming out... someday, but we don't really know what else the publisher is cooking up. A selection of upgraded Zelda classics for Switch has been rumored for ages, but time will tell what Nintendo actually has in store.

Of course, the meme for this Direct will certainly be Hollow Knight Silksong. I don't really even have the energy to make jokes about clown makeup anymore - I just hope the Hollow Knight fandom can finally know peace and joy once more.

Looks like this is the last big stop on the Summer Game Fest train.