HeroQuest review: "The grandaddy of dungeon crawlers"

HeroQuest box, models, tokens, board, and cards on a wooden table
(Image: © Benjamin Abbott)

GamesRadar+ Verdict

Thanks to its compelling Dungeon Master dynamic, classic fantasy trappings, and good old-fashioned loot-hunting, HeroQuest 2021 is the comeback this franchise deserves. While it retains some of its predecessor's flaws, that's part of the charm.

Pros

  • +

    Improved mechanics, classic feel

  • +

    Dungeon Master dynamic

  • +

    Fantastic new models

Cons

  • -

    Very old-school

  • -

    Limited compared to modern RPGs

HeroQuest may not be the first dungeon crawler to grace shelves, but it's arguably the best known. Because the original came out well over 30 years ago, industry giant Hasbro decided it was well past time that a new edition was dredged up from the ruins of yore – and this remake is the result.

So, is HeroQuest a fitting tribute to what some would say is the best game ever made? Does it deserve a place amongst the annals of the best board games? Well, the best thing about modern HeroQuest is…

HeroQuest features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Price

$134.99 / £99.99

Ages

14+

Game type

Dungeon-crawler/Roll and move

Players

2 - 5

Lasts

1hr

Complexity

Moderate

Designers

Avalon Hill

Publisher

Hasbro

Play if you like

Talisman, Descent, Gloomhaven

  • A remake of the 1989 classic
  • Old-school dungeon-crawling
  • One player controls the monsters

Although it doesn't say as much on the box, this is technically the fourth edition of HeroQuest since the original launched in 1989. It's also a remake of that old-school fantasy dungeon crawler, albeit with an all-new artstyle and refined missions.

Despite the new look and modernized miniatures, this is still the same kind of HeroQuest your mom and dad played. Players control one of four adventurers (the ever-reliable quartet of Barbarian, Wizard, Dwarf, and Elf) fighting through a labyrinthine dungeon in search of glory… or the evil wizard Zargon. The latter is essentially a Dungeon Master from the best tabletop RPGs, and that means they control all the game's traps and monsters.

You don't need someone to play as Zargon if you'd prefer to be on the same side, though. Teams (or solo players) can use the HeroQuest app to play as Zargon for them, telling you where to place foes and throwing in some '80s style smack talk as well.

Gameplay

HeroQuest models and terrain laid out on a board

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)
  • Dungeon Master is a unique selling point
  • Accessible combat and levelling
  • Still relies on dice-based luck

The original HeroQuest had a lot in common with Talisman's 1983 edition. Both offer classic fantasy in the most traditional sense (we're talking barbarians with loincloths and outrageous wizard costumes). Both see you battling through a series of fiendish traps whilst leveling up. But for my money, HeroQuest was the better game – and that holds true for the modern versions.

Although Talisman 5th Edition is all good and well, HeroQuest's 2021 makeover demonstrates how you bathe yourself in nostalgia while also empowering your players. Yes, attacks are still at the mercy of dice, and movement is decided by rolling. This is undeniably frustrating, especially when compared to competitors like Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion. However, open-ended dungeons you can explore at will and rooms (not to mention their contents) being hidden until you step inside keeps us in the driver's seat. There's a wealth of enemies to fight – complete with their own characterful miniatures – and upgrades to nab too. Plus, the weapon you use and the direction you're attacking from matters. Longswords and staffs let you hit an enemy diagonally across from you on the board, for example, letting two heroes lay into a monster blocking a door rather than one.

App adventuring

art of a barbarian adventurer and elf with sword on mountainous background

(Image credit: Avalon Hill)

If everyone would prefer to play as adventurers, you can make the official HeroQuest app control Zargon. It tells you what can be found in each room, springs traps on you, and throws in a few snarky comments for good measure. It's a great workaround.

Because the game is so focused on your step-by-step exploits in these 'catacombs of Dread' rather than a cliff-notes version of your journey like the one seen in Talisman, it feels easier to become invested too. Paired with the need for teamwork, each hero's unique stats, and the many traps you'll contend with, HeroQuest immerses you in its adventure right away. Although I'd prefer more variety in terms of the board (there's only one in the core set, even if different rooms are accessed for each mission), it's a small niggle that's forgotten quickly once you get started.

Particularly when someone takes on the role of Zargon. With an actual person behind the Game Master screen, that sense of anticipation before entering a room or creeping your way down a corridor is heightened – you can look your enemy in the eye, and if they're anything like me they'll delight in trying to outwit you. This is HeroQuest's true unique selling point, and it's not something you'll find in other RPGs.

Well, sort of. In many ways, it's a taste of what the best D&D books are like. If you enjoy running the show in HeroQuest, you'll love being the Dungeon Master in Dungeons & Dragons. It's exactly the same kind of role, but across a far more varied world.

Should you buy HeroQuest?

HeroQuest cards and dice on the board

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you love fantasy RPGs but feel intimidated by the likes of Gloomhaven or Arydia (or have limited experience with the genre), this is where you start. HeroQuest is accessible and easy to play but has enough meat on the bone to avoid becoming dull after a session or two. It's not as empowering as the competition, of course, but it's a great on-ramp for them.

I suppose you could say that the best thing about HeroQuest is that it's back.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Criteria

Notes

Score

Game mechanics

This is the grandaddy of dungeon crawlers, and its systems still hold up today.

4/5

Accessibility

It's more involved than some board games, true, but is very accommodating nonetheless.

3.5/5

Replayability

HeroQuest's singular board does limit its replayability somewhat, but numerous missions and expansions help.

3/5

Setup and pack-down

Thanks to its many miniatures, cards, and extra bits, HeroQuest is quite an involved game.

3/5

Component quality

A new aesthetic, gorgeous miniatures, and excellent production values throughout help HeroQuest sing.

5/5

Buy it if...

✅ You love old-school fantasy: This has "classic '80s sword-n-sorcery" written all over it.

✅ You find modern dungeon crawlers intimidating: If the likes of Gloomhaven scare you a little, HeroQuest eases you into that world.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're expecting something as deep as Gloomhaven: HeroQuest is fairly simplistic compared to something like Gloomhaven or Descent.

❌ You can't commit to a long-term game: There are multiple missions to run, so HeroQuest is best if you're planning return visits.

How we tested HeroQuest

Disclaimer

This review was made using a sample provided by the publisher.

I've had HeroQuest in my collection since it came out in 2021, and have spent longer than I'd care to admit painting up its many, many miniatures. I've also used the app-driven version to play as Zargon when I was running it solo.

And yes, yells of "brawwwwdsword" were unleashed at every opportunity.

For more on our process, see our guide to how we test board games or the full GamesRadar+ review policy.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best adult board games or the best cooperative board games?

