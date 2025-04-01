Halo: Flashpoint's extensive Spartan Edition board game just got $28 off, while Recon Edition is it's cheapest ever

By published

These fantastic Deadzone-based board games are discounted at Amazon right now

Halo: Flashpoint the board game in play
(Image credit: Mantic Games)

Mantic Games' Halo: Flashpoint Spartan and Recon Editions are both on sale right now. With heaps of goodies included in the Spartan Edition, it's actually going for almost as cheap as its less-comprehensive sister board game's recommended retail price.

For the Spartan Edition we're looking at $96.97 at Amazon, against its usual $125 price tag. That's 22% off a well-regarded translation of the beloved Halo franchise into board game form. For Halo fans, many might consider it one of the best board games, in fact. While the Recon Edition comes with far fewer pieces to play around with, there's also a tasty discount for Halo fans to enjoy, sitting at $53.93 on Amazon. That's against its $75 RRP, or an even more impressive 28% off, making it the cheapest price we've seen Recon going for.

For UK Halo fans, you can get the Spartan Edition for £55.09 at Amazon against the usual £60, which puts it at a far less impressive 8% discount. Sadly the Spartan Edition isn't on sale – it's still sitting at £102.58 over on Amazon.

Halo: Flashpoint Spartan Edition | $125 $96.97 at AmazonSave $28.03 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:

Halo: Flashpoint Spartan Edition | $125 $96.97 at Amazon
Save $28.03 - This is a fantastic deal on the more comprehensive version of Halo: Flashpoint. While it's not the cheapest we've ever seen it at, such as when it dropped to $89 last month, its darn close compared to its usual price.

Buy it if:
✅ You loved the Halo video games
✅ You want fast paced Halo action in a board game

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're looking for something less strategic

Price check:
💲Miniature Market | $112.99

UK pricing:
⭐ Amazon | £102.58

View Deal
Halo: Flashpoint Recon Edition | $75 $53.93 at AmazonSave $21.07 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:

Halo: Flashpoint Recon Edition | $75 $53.93 at Amazon
Save $21.07 - According to our price tracking software, this is the cheapest Recon has been on Amazon. its been teetering around this price for the past half a month, and it's not likely to last forever.

Buy it if:
✅ You loved the Halo video games
✅ You want fast paced Halo action in a board game

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're looking for something less strategic

Price check:
💲Miniature Market | $67.99

UK pricing:
⭐ Amazon | £55.09

View Deal

Should you buy Halo: Flashpoint?

(Image credit: Xbox)

These are quickfire strategy games based around Mantic's Deadzone skirmish system that sees two or more players competing against one another in teams to complete mission objectives. I involves managing your squad's resources, rolling dice, and working with the cube-based map system to dominate the battlefield.

Cover, line-of-sight, and positioning mechanics all play a role in keeping the game nice and tactical, while the command dice add some randomness, and a bit of flavour and interest to unit abilities.

Both games are ostensibly the same, and both are considered great renditions of an iconic shooter. While the Halo: Flashpoint Recon Edition is a little more sparse, containing only eight Spartans along with the basic gubbins needed to play, the Spartan edition is a little more comprehensive than its sister version.

With Spartan Edition you get 16 Spartans and 4 Banished Elites, double the weapon cards, extra tokens, more player minis and cards, as well as reference cards. They've even thrown in more command dice and some extra environment pieces to place on the map.

For more, why not check out the best 2-player board games or if your strapped for cash and need some present ideas, why not check out our gifts for gamers guide?

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

