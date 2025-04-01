Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"

News
By published

Do you C what I C?

A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 frenzy has reached heights heretofore unknown to man ahead of tomorrow's Switch 2 Direct and the additional 7 hours of gameplay Nintendo will reveal later this week through Treehouse streams. But fans' humble quest for answers is far from over – Nintendo just released a video highlighting the Switch 2's strange new C button, and now I'm even more confused.

The video – shared through the Nintendo Today news app, but only to fans located in timezones where it's already April 2 – is barely seven seconds long. It hastily zooms in on the square "C" button people can't comprehend at all, and it offers no additional information. No context. Nintendo simply forces us to ogle the almighty C and its cryptic aura and then cheerfully announces "Today!" along with text indicating it's referring to the Switch 2 direct.

TODAY (Nintendo Today App) from r/NintendoSwitch2

Call me Crazy, Cuckoo, or Close-minded, but I don't feel like this teaser tells us literally anything about the C button other than what we already knew: it's a button stamped with the third letter of the English alphabet.

But those who live and snort Nintendo conspiracies are already cooking up some new theories as to what the C could mean – Community? Call? Cooking Mama? – and, honestly, some of them are convincing. Old rumors claimed there's a "Campus" software hub feature attached, though there's been no hard details on this since.

While enabling cursor mode for the Switch 2's apparent mouse, as one Reddit user suggests, would be interesting, and dispensing corn, as another surmises, would be helpful for my fiber intake, I'm intrigued by the fact that "C" could indicate a chat feature. One fan on Reddit thinks the twinkly little jingle Nintendo Today pairs with the C button sounds a lot like the tune Nintendo used for Wii U Chat, for example, and that doesn't seem like an impossible parallel.

But to know for sure, we'll have to wait for the Switch 2 Direct and C… I mean, see.

Former Nintendo marketing leads say the Wii U flopped so bad that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard," but the Switch 2 marks a new era: "There's no more proving yourself."

See more Platform News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 with Joy-Con controllers removed at the sides

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time and where to watch the event
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock

The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
Capcom vs SNK 2

After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate
See more latest
Most Popular
Capcom vs SNK 2
After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot of IronEye wielding a great bow with blue flames in the background
New Elden Ring Nightreign trailer is all about the archer class that wasn't in the beta, and this might be the first FromSoftware game where bows don't suck
Giratina seen in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon Platinum's most obscure feature was a reward seemingly given to just 20 players lucky enough to participate in a complicated limited-time event with a lottery prize
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall officially reaches “extremely British” status as the survival game surpasses 1.5 million players, who’ve collectively sipped 300,000 cups of tea and executed 3.7 million kills with a cricket bat
Halo: Flashpoint the board game in play
Halo: Flashpoint's extensive Spartan Edition board game just got $28 off, while Recon Edition is it's cheapest ever
Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance
Severance star joins Harlan Coben's new Netflix show following the success of Fool Me Once and Missing You
Nintendo Switch 2 with Joy-Con controllers removed at the sides
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time and where to watch the event
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
After just 4 days of inZOI early access, The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to the hyper-realistic life sim
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
14 years after the game was released, the cast of A Minecraft Movie think now is the perfect time for the adaptation to hit screens: "There's so many reasons"